 
News By Tag
* Marc Nelson
* Focused Artist
* Demia Avery Pr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

Singer/Songwriter Marc Nelson is Back!

Co-Founder of the multi-platinum group Boyz II Men and lead singer of the 90's R&B Grammy-nominated group AzYet, Marc Nelson explodes back on the scene.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Marc Nelson
Focused Artist
Demia Avery Pr

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Products

ATLANTA - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- New music, new record label, new acting career, and an Emmy Award.

Over the years, music has certainly changed from once being the soundtrack of your life to now becoming bits and pieces of episode quickies. No longer telling the stories of life and love. Singer, Songwriter Marc Nelson is back, giving us what we have been missing with his highly anticipated single "Wishing You The Worst", released July 31, 2017.

Marc Nelson is an actor, producer, singer, and songwriter for many popular artists around the world and has collectively sold more than 25 million records. Some of his songwriting credits and collaborations include artist like Toni Braxton, Brandy, Michael McDonald, Aaron Neville, Charlie Wilson, Tyrese, Brian Culbertson, Jon B., and even his mentor Babyface. Perhaps his most notable duet was with mega- sensation Beyonce' entitled "After All Is Said And Done".

Thus far in his career, Marc has been nominated for a Grammy, NAACP Image Award, Soul Train, World Music, MOBO (Music of Black Origin) and three SESAC awards. His most recent nominations are for five Emmy's for which he won one of them for writing the theme song to the 2016 animated Christmas TV movie "Snowy Day" (performed by Boyz II Men).

While all things music is Marc's passion, he is equally as passionate about the stage and the theater arts. This fall Marc will be starring in the touring stage play, "I Can't Make You Love Me", directed by Philly Weeden, alongside Taral Hicks, Terron Brooks, Keith Robinson and MC Brainz. He has also taken the lead role in the stage play "In Laws From Hell" by author and award winning director, Andrionna Williams.

Marc currently shares a residency with Boyz II Men as a special guest star at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He is excited to announce the release of his highly anticipated single "Wishing You The Worst", at the opening of his show "Open Mic Night Mondays" held every Monday at Triple B's in Las Vegas, starting August 14, 2017. This single will undoubtedly go down as one of Marc's greatest solo hits with its controversial lyrics and impeccable vocals. MARC NELSON IS BACK!

For more information visit Marc's official website at http://www.imarcnelson.com . For bookings contact: Focused Artist Entertainment 917.250.3661. Media Contact: Demia Avery at demia@averygrouppr.com.
End
Source:Marc Nelson
Email:***@averygrouppr.com Email Verified
Tags:Marc Nelson, Focused Artist, Demia Avery Pr
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Avery Sisters Ent, PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share