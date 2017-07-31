News By Tag
Singer/Songwriter Marc Nelson is Back!
Co-Founder of the multi-platinum group Boyz II Men and lead singer of the 90's R&B Grammy-nominated group AzYet, Marc Nelson explodes back on the scene.
Over the years, music has certainly changed from once being the soundtrack of your life to now becoming bits and pieces of episode quickies. No longer telling the stories of life and love. Singer, Songwriter Marc Nelson is back, giving us what we have been missing with his highly anticipated single "Wishing You The Worst", released July 31, 2017.
Marc Nelson is an actor, producer, singer, and songwriter for many popular artists around the world and has collectively sold more than 25 million records. Some of his songwriting credits and collaborations include artist like Toni Braxton, Brandy, Michael McDonald, Aaron Neville, Charlie Wilson, Tyrese, Brian Culbertson, Jon B., and even his mentor Babyface. Perhaps his most notable duet was with mega- sensation Beyonce' entitled "After All Is Said And Done".
Thus far in his career, Marc has been nominated for a Grammy, NAACP Image Award, Soul Train, World Music, MOBO (Music of Black Origin) and three SESAC awards. His most recent nominations are for five Emmy's for which he won one of them for writing the theme song to the 2016 animated Christmas TV movie "Snowy Day" (performed by Boyz II Men).
While all things music is Marc's passion, he is equally as passionate about the stage and the theater arts. This fall Marc will be starring in the touring stage play, "I Can't Make You Love Me", directed by Philly Weeden, alongside Taral Hicks, Terron Brooks, Keith Robinson and MC Brainz. He has also taken the lead role in the stage play "In Laws From Hell" by author and award winning director, Andrionna Williams.
Marc currently shares a residency with Boyz II Men as a special guest star at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He is excited to announce the release of his highly anticipated single "Wishing You The Worst", at the opening of his show "Open Mic Night Mondays" held every Monday at Triple B's in Las Vegas, starting August 14, 2017. This single will undoubtedly go down as one of Marc's greatest solo hits with its controversial lyrics and impeccable vocals. MARC NELSON IS BACK!
For more information visit Marc's official website at http://www.imarcnelson.com . For bookings contact: Focused Artist Entertainment 917.250.3661. Media Contact: Demia Avery at demia@averygrouppr.com.
