Engineer Tareq Skaik, the head of design department of AlGedra interview with the Sharjah TV channel
Engineer Tareq Skaik, the head of design department of AlGedra recently spoke with the Sharjah TV channel discussing the importance of the design of the kitchens.
He said, "The design of the kitchens depends on the theme of the space planning and the squared footage, where they determine the best design style, whether modern or classical.
It also depends on the number of cabinets in the kitchen and bar style, colors can be inspired later from the characteristic of the design, currently light colors with darker floors are highly common.
And so, it is a correlated relationship between the cabinets' quantity, colors and design style, influenced with the preference of the house keepers and their leaning desires to choose between the pattern of -simple or modern- classic style"
