July 2017





July 2017
Engineer Tareq Skaik, the head of design department of AlGedra interview with the Sharjah TV channel

Engineer Tareq Skaik, the head of design department of AlGedra recently spoke with the Sharjah TV channel discussing the importance of the design of the kitchens.
 
 
JLT, UAE - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Engineer Tareq Skaik, the head of design department of AlGedra recently spoke with the Sharjah TV channel discussing the importance of the design of the kitchens.

He said, "The design of the kitchens depends on the theme of the space planning and the squared footage, where they determine the best design style, whether modern or classical.

It also depends on the number of cabinets in the kitchen and bar style, colors can be inspired later from the characteristic of the design, currently light colors with darker floors are highly common.

And so, it is a correlated relationship between the cabinets' quantity, colors and design style, influenced with the preference of the house keepers and their leaning desires to choose between the pattern of -simple or modern- classic style"

Click here to watch a video http://algedra.ae/en/news/eng.-tareq-skaik-interview-with-sharjah-tv-channel

Check our interior design services in Dubai giving you the best interior design service in Dubai http://algedra.ae/en/residential-interior-design
Source:ALGEDRA Interior Design
Location:JLT - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
