Dream House Within Your Budget With Zero Brokerage

As we all know, buying a house is a basic need for everybody in this world.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- As we all know, buying a house is a basic need for everybody in this world. Be it anyone rich, poor or middle class, everybody requires just one home at affordable and cheap price to live peacefully and comfortably with family. So, don't worry, we understand your needs and provide you with best solutions.

Our site zerohomz.com has been working since a decade now just to make you feel satisfied and happy. Whether a tenant or landlord, both of them suffer from the brokerage to be provided by dealers. Our site has helped a lot of people to buy their home at cheap and relevant price that too at zero brokerage plus saving as bonus. Our USP is HOMES@0%BROKERAGE. Think yourself to be in a situation where you want to buy a 2BHK flat. With brokerage the amount comes out to be 30lacs but with zerohomz.com we provide you HOMES@0%BROKERAGE and an additional savings of 10% approx which is not at all a small mount.

Brokerages have been proven as a dent/bane for both tenants and landlords. At zerohomz.com we make sure that this doesn't happen. We insist on the fact that there is no need of any middle men. Our business of zero percent brokerage is growing day by day and this is because our customers who have full faith in us. Customers have always been our priority. Our main focus has always been on customer satisfaction. Our main motto is "To provide the best before the rest". These deals are beyond their imagination. We also assure that we don't let our customers down and there will be no loss of their property in any situation. Our services are available 24*7. We are glad to welcome you as a customer and making you a member for lifetime.

Contact Us

Address: Ansal Plaza, Ghaziabad, UP, India

Phone: +91-9211123636

Website: http://www.zerohomz.com/

Email: support@zerohomz.com

