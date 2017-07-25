News By Tag
* Website Designing Company
* Website Development Company
* Mobile App Development Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Web Solution Centre Gives an Insight on the What's & How's of Website Testing
Before initiating a website testing, there are several things to consider, such as what needs to be evaluated, the sequence to be followed, which tests to run, and more. Web Solution Centre explains the process in details.
He says, "Firstly, one needs to figure out the goals one needs to achieve through website testing. Is it to simplify the checkout process, or enhance the loading speed or something else? Basically, the overall objective of testing is to increase the revenue figures. In fact, making improvements to the site should necessarily result in an increase in sales, be it through more traffic or increased conversions. Once the goals are in place, it is important to understand what needs to be tested and on which page. By deploying website analytics and behavior analytics tools, one can pinpoint the elements that require testing as well as promise maximum benefits. Some of the elements that need evaluation may include call-to-action buttons, images, headlines, links, customer reviews, press coverage, and awards."
He continues, "As an experienced ecommerce website designing company in Delhi, we have helped several ecommerce businesses to get rid of their conversion bottlenecks and boost their sales figures. With the help of an A/B test, we evaluate different variations of a website to check which performs better. Further, we also run multivariate testing, that enables testing a combination of variations to see which combination proves to the best for the site. In cases where major design changes are imperative, we take the help of split URL testing. Now the question arises, which test to run and in which circumstances?
He also says, "While carrying out all these activities, one also needs to consider the time and efforts taken to bring about the improvements. One should focus on those areas that can trigger performance enhancements quickly and with least efforts."
For more tips on this subject, one can approach Web Solution Centre, one of the best website designing company Delhi, specializing in website development, search engine optimization, social media marketing, branding, pay per click advertising, and other allied web services.
For More Info - https://www.websolutioncentre.com/
To Know More About SEO Services in Delhi Visit - https://www.websolutioncentre.com/
Contact
Web Solution Centre
support@websolutioncentre.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse