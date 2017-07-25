 
News By Tag
* Website Designing Company
* Website Development Company
* Mobile App Development Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


Web Solution Centre Gives an Insight on the What's & How's of Website Testing

Before initiating a website testing, there are several things to consider, such as what needs to be evaluated, the sequence to be followed, which tests to run, and more. Web Solution Centre explains the process in details.
 
 
web-designing-company-delhi
web-designing-company-delhi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Website Designing Company
Website Development Company
Mobile App Development Company

Industry:
Computers

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

NEW DELHI, India - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Website testing is something that can never be ignored. It helps in tracking the site's performance, analyzing it, and giving ideas on what can be improved, what needs to be added, and what needs to be eliminated. The Director of Web Solutions Centre, a renowned website development company Delhi, explains in details about the nuances of website testing.

He says, "Firstly, one needs to figure out the goals one needs to achieve through website testing. Is it to simplify the checkout process, or enhance the loading speed or something else? Basically, the overall objective of testing is to increase the revenue figures. In fact, making improvements to the site should necessarily result in an increase in sales, be it through more traffic or increased conversions. Once the goals are in place, it is important to understand what needs to be tested and on which page. By deploying website analytics and behavior analytics tools, one can pinpoint the elements that require testing as well as promise maximum benefits. Some of the elements that need evaluation may include call-to-action buttons, images, headlines, links, customer reviews, press coverage, and awards."

He continues, "As an experienced ecommerce website designing company in Delhi, we have helped several ecommerce businesses to get rid of their conversion bottlenecks and boost their sales figures. With the help of an A/B test, we evaluate different variations of a website to check which performs better. Further, we also run multivariate testing, that enables testing a combination of variations to see which combination proves to the best for the site. In cases where major design changes are imperative, we take the help of split URL testing. Now the question arises, which test to run and in which circumstances? A/B and Split techniques are used to find out which version works better when the traffic is equally split between the two versions. On the other hand, multivariate testing helps in zeroing on the best combination of elements that generate the maximum impact on the conversion rates."

He also says, "While carrying out all these activities, one also needs to consider the time and efforts taken to bring about the improvements. One should focus on those areas that can trigger performance enhancements quickly and with least efforts."

For more tips on this subject, one can approach Web Solution Centre, one of the best website designing company Delhi, specializing in website development, search engine optimization, social media marketing, branding, pay per click advertising, and other allied web services.

For More Info - https://www.websolutioncentre.com/

To Know More About SEO Services in Delhi Visit - https://www.websolutioncentre.com/seo-company-india/

Contact
Web Solution Centre
support@websolutioncentre.com
End
Web Solution Centre PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share