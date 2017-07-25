News By Tag
Rockwell Automation Wins Best Internet of Things (IoT) Provider Award from the AMA 2017 Competition
The company was lauded for its frontrunner position and demonstrated leadership in driving smart manufacturing across all industries
Intelligent production has quickly moved from hype to sizeable investments in factories of all sizes, resulting in tangible benefits. Rockwell Automation supports this smart-manufacturing vision by bringing The Connected Enterprise to life to facilitate the convergence of shop-floor operations technology (OT) and business-level IT, leveraged over a single, standards-based and secure EtherNet/IP™
"As an IoT pioneer, Rockwell Automation has been focusing for several years now on understanding evolving industrial-automation requirements, and combining technology innovation and expertise to simplify those factories' business experiences.We are leveraging the proliferation of connected field devices, big data/analytics, cloud computing, virtualisation and mobility, so that our users can be further productive in a more sustainable world," said Tang Poi Toong, Market Access and Marketing Director, Southeast Asia, Rockwell Automation. "We are pleased to be recognised for the third time as the Best IoT Provider in Asia; it is a testament to our strong commitment to continuous innovation – empowering our customers to experience quantifiable operational breakthroughs as they become Connected Enterprises."
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs about 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.
About the Asian Manufacturing Awards
Organised by the manufacturing group of publications at Contineo Media, the annual awards provide timely and valuable recognition for those companies providing industrial-technology solutions and value-added services that are enabling regional manufacturers to reach and sustain the required levels of world-class performance.
