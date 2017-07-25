Rockwell Automation Wins Best Internet of Things (IoT) Provider Award from the AMA 2017 Competition

The company was lauded for its frontrunner position and demonstrated leadership in driving smart manufacturing across all industries

-- Rockwell Automation, the largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information solutions, was named the Best Internet of Things (IoT) Provider by Contineo Media, the organiser of the Asian Manufacturing Awards 2017 – recognising excellence in automation and control, industrial solutions, as well as industrial software products and services, across the region – enabling manufacturers in Asia to reach and sustain world-class performance.For the sixth year, the editorial team in the Manufacturing Group at Contineo Media – publisher of, andas well as publications focused on television, film and content news – appointed an international panel of 10 judges and a third-party auditor, Alpes Assurance LLP, to analyse and rank 100 nominations across 25 categories.Intelligent production has quickly moved from hype to sizeable investments in factories of all sizes, resulting in tangible benefits. Rockwell Automation supports this smart-manufacturing vision by bringing The Connected Enterprise to life to facilitate the convergence of shop-floor operations technology (OT) and business-level IT, leveraged over a single, standards-based and secure EtherNet/IP™framework. The company coined 'The Connected Enterprise' to describe those unified firms that are integrating data from self-aware and system-aware intelligent sensors, converting it into contextualised knowledge, and distributing it seamlessly to executives companywide. By doing so, savvy plant managers are enjoying shortened time to market, lowered total cost of ownership, enhanced asset utilisation, minimised enterprise risks, and advanced workforce efficiency."As an IoT pioneer, Rockwell Automation has been focusing for several years now on understanding evolving industrial-automation requirements, and combining technology innovation and expertise to simplify those factories' business experiences.We are leveraging the proliferation of connected field devices, big data/analytics, cloud computing, virtualisation and mobility, so that our users can be further productive in a more sustainable world," said Tang Poi Toong, Market Access and Marketing Director, Southeast Asia, Rockwell Automation. "We are pleased to be recognised for the third time as the Best IoT Provider in Asia; it is a testament to our strong commitment to continuous innovation – empowering our customers to experience quantifiable operational breakthroughs as they become Connected Enterprises."About Rockwell AutomationRockwell Automation, Inc., the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs about 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.Follow ROKAutomation on TwitterConnect with ROKAutomation on FacebookOrganised by the manufacturing group of publications at Contineo Media, the annual awards provide timely and valuable recognition for those companies providing industrial-technology solutions and value-added services that are enabling regional manufacturers to reach and sustain the required levels of world-class performance.EtherNet/IP is a trademark of ODVA