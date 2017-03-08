News By Tag
Rockwell Automation Named a World's Most Ethical Company by Ethisphere Institute for the 9th Yr
"Thank you to our 22,000 employees who have helped to ingrain ethics and integrity into our corporate DNA," said Blake Moret, President and CEO, Rockwell Automation. "Our success is grounded in the people who choose to do the right thing, every day, as they enable more productive and competitive manufacturing environments."
"Over the last eleven years, we have seen a shift in societal expectations, constant redefinition of laws and regulations, and major changes in the geo-political climate. We have also seen how companies honoured as the World's Most Ethical respond to these challenges. They invest in their local communities around the world, embrace strategies of diversity and inclusion, and focus on long term-ism as a sustainable business advantage," explained Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "Congratulations to everyone at Rockwell Automation for being recognised as a World's Most Ethical Company."
Rockwell Automation also announced today that its 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report (http://www.rockwellautomation.com/
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs over 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.
About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honours superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition programme, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with the publication of Ethisphere Magazine. More information about Ethisphere can be found at http://ethisphere.com.
Media Contact
Asia-Pacific Connections for Rockwell Automation
+65 6334 9045
citra@apconnections.com
