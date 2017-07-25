News By Tag
Owners of Texas-based Lonestar Inventory Achieve Appraisal Examiner Certification
The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates members Hassan Saiyid and Nash Khan for achieving their second industry designation.
Growth of the personal property inventory industry has created an opportunity for contents inventory professionals to serve as Appraisal Examiners. This certification provides the education and the credentials they need to properly assist appraisers. By collecting the required information, the appraisers are able to create an accurate Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) compliant certified report.
The purpose of a CAE designation is to establish recognition for this specialized service. This enables appraisal firms to locate certified, qualified examiners, and helps Certified NICA members grow their businesses through additional revenue opportunities.
When completing an inventory service for residential and commercial clients, the inventory professional is often asked if they know the value of items, or if they can refer an appraiser. The CAE designation signifies that these contents inventory professionals have the knowledge required to collect and then submit the necessary information for an appraiser to assign value. This allows for a two-way referral opportunity between these two industries.
To help ensure that the inventory service provider is prepared to serve the appraisal industry, the NICA Education Committee, consisting of NICA members, an established property appraiser, and the Association Directors, determined the requirements to achieve an Appraiser Examiner Certification.
Only those who have earned their Certified Inventory Expert (CIE) or Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) designation can apply for this additional level. The inventory professional is also required to successfully complete the Customer Service and Appraisal Examiner courses, plus an elective, chosen from the NICA curriculum. The Appraisal Examiner course was co-written by a property appraiser to ensure integrity and provide hands-on processes for accurate collection of information.
NICA's Managing Director Cindy Hartman states, "Our industry is growing and the interest in the Appraiser Examiner certification has been very positive from clients and inventory professionals. Using the skills and knowledge of local inventory professionals, appraisers can reduce their travel time. This saves the client from paying additional expenses and adds another income stream for our members."
Based in Friendswood, Texas, Lonestar Inventory offers residential and business asset inventory services to Houston, Texas and the surrounding area. For more information about Lonestar Inventory, visit http://lonestarinventory.com.
