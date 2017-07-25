 
News By Tag
* Certified Appraisal Examiner
* Industry certification
* Home Inventory
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Friendswood
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

Owners of Texas-based Lonestar Inventory Achieve Appraisal Examiner Certification

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates members Hassan Saiyid and Nash Khan for achieving their second industry designation.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Certified Appraisal Examiner
Industry certification
Home Inventory

Industry:
Education

Location:
Friendswood - Texas - US

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is pleased to announce that Lonestar Inventory owners Hassan Saiyid and Nash Khan recently earned the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner (CAE).

Growth of the personal property inventory industry has created an opportunity for contents inventory professionals to serve as Appraisal Examiners. This certification provides the education and the credentials they need to properly assist appraisers.  By collecting the required information, the appraisers are able to create an accurate Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) compliant certified report.

The purpose of a CAE designation is to establish recognition for this specialized service. This enables appraisal firms to locate certified, qualified examiners, and helps  Certified NICA members grow their businesses through additional revenue opportunities.

When completing an inventory service for residential and commercial clients, the inventory professional is often asked if they know the value of items, or if they can refer an appraiser. The CAE designation signifies that these contents inventory professionals have the knowledge required to collect and then submit the necessary information for an appraiser to assign value. This allows for a two-way referral opportunity between these two industries.

To help ensure that the inventory service provider is prepared to serve the appraisal industry, the NICA Education Committee, consisting of NICA members, an established property appraiser, and the Association Directors, determined the requirements to achieve an Appraiser Examiner Certification.

Only those who have earned their Certified Inventory Expert (CIE) or Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) designation can apply for this additional level. The inventory professional is also required to successfully complete the Customer Service and Appraisal Examiner courses, plus an elective, chosen from the NICA curriculum. The Appraisal Examiner course was co-written by a property appraiser to ensure integrity and provide hands-on processes for accurate collection of information.

NICA's Managing Director Cindy Hartman states, "Our industry is growing and the interest in the Appraiser Examiner certification has been very positive from clients and inventory professionals. Using the skills and knowledge of local inventory professionals, appraisers can reduce their travel time. This saves the client from paying additional expenses and adds another income stream for our members."

Based in Friendswood, Texas, Lonestar Inventory offers residential and business asset inventory services to Houston, Texas and the surrounding area. For more information about Lonestar Inventory, visit http://lonestarinventory.com.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official education and certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

Contact
National Inventory Certification Association
Cindy Hartman
***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
End
Source:Lonestar Inventory
Email:***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com Email Verified
Tags:Certified Appraisal Examiner, Industry certification, Home Inventory
Industry:Education
Location:Friendswood - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
National Inventory Certification Association PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share