 
News By Tag
* Behaviour Change
* Innnovation
* Self Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hackney
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
29282726252423

Taming Creatures of Habit - A New Way to Understand Creative Behaviour Change

 
 
7 Creatures of Habit
7 Creatures of Habit
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Behaviour Change
* Innnovation
* Self Development

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Hackney - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Services

HACKNEY, England - July 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The world is moving faster, competition is becoming fiercer, customers are becoming more demanding. We've heard it all before but for most of us, this just makes us feel uneasy as we face up to more difficult and changeable situations with a growing sense of uncertainty.

We've reached a point where every company says they need to be more innovative. Every person is told they need to work in more creative ways. But who really knows what this means?

For some, the answer is to play ostrich and hope things just work out. For others it's all out battle stations. But most people are not sure what impact they can make, even though the intent is there.

The answer, or at least a good part of it, lies with our habits.

Our habits are created out of the behaviours and actions we carry out repeatedly. When we think of habits, our minds race to actions such as nail biting, smoking or overeating. But we may not realise the grip thinking habits have over our minds. In reality, when faced with a new challenge, we tend to fall back into thinking in the comfortable ways that we know best.

However, once habits and behaviours that can limit change and progress are realised, all sorts of creative possibilities open up. That's exactly what the brand 'Creatures of Habit' sets out to do.

There are actually seven Creatures of Habit. http://www.creaturesofhabit.me/#creatures. Each provides a lens through which to understand thinking patterns and resulting behaviours that can obstruct creative ideas, change and progress. They are designed to help people generate more, varied ideas, make better decisions and work more collaboratively together.

How do people know which Creatures of Habit influence them the most? The Creatures of Habit quiz has been developed to help people better understand how their own mind works and what determines their creative behaviours. It enables people to understand their strengths and weaknesses when it comes to creative thinking habits and subsequently, how to overcome their limitations to become a more effective thinker than ever before.

Creatures of Habit founder (and lead tamer) Simon Jack is a creative scientist who has identified the 7 habitual thinking patterns having been a student of people's creative mindset and behaviours for over 10 years. From a scientific viewpoint, Simon explains, "Realisation is the key to positive change. We tend to make decisions by what comes to mind most easily and how they fit our existing understanding. These in-built associations are notoriously hard to budge. The Creatures of Habit provide different lenses through which to unpick the existing associations and challenge ourselves to think wider and deeper. It's remarkable what we can achieve once our minds are released!"

The Creatures are also commonly found at workshops, conferences and events throughout the UK, helping people in industries ranging from technology companies to creative agencies and even unemployed youths.

Discover the Creatures of Habit and take the creative behaviour test at http://www.creaturesofhabit.me/

End
Source:
Email:***@creativeencounters.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Behaviour Change, Innnovation, Self Development
Industry:Education
Location:Hackney - London, Greater - England
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share