Taming Creatures of Habit - A New Way to Understand Creative Behaviour Change
We've reached a point where every company says they need to be more innovative. Every person is told they need to work in more creative ways. But who really knows what this means?
For some, the answer is to play ostrich and hope things just work out. For others it's all out battle stations. But most people are not sure what impact they can make, even though the intent is there.
The answer, or at least a good part of it, lies with our habits.
Our habits are created out of the behaviours and actions we carry out repeatedly. When we think of habits, our minds race to actions such as nail biting, smoking or overeating. But we may not realise the grip thinking habits have over our minds. In reality, when faced with a new challenge, we tend to fall back into thinking in the comfortable ways that we know best.
However, once habits and behaviours that can limit change and progress are realised, all sorts of creative possibilities open up. That's exactly what the brand 'Creatures of Habit' sets out to do.
There are actually seven Creatures of Habit. http://www.creaturesofhabit.me/#
How do people know which Creatures of Habit influence them the most? The Creatures of Habit quiz has been developed to help people better understand how their own mind works and what determines their creative behaviours. It enables people to understand their strengths and weaknesses when it comes to creative thinking habits and subsequently, how to overcome their limitations to become a more effective thinker than ever before.
Creatures of Habit founder (and lead tamer) Simon Jack is a creative scientist who has identified the 7 habitual thinking patterns having been a student of people's creative mindset and behaviours for over 10 years. From a scientific viewpoint, Simon explains, "Realisation is the key to positive change. We tend to make decisions by what comes to mind most easily and how they fit our existing understanding. These in-built associations are notoriously hard to budge. The Creatures of Habit provide different lenses through which to unpick the existing associations and challenge ourselves to think wider and deeper. It's remarkable what we can achieve once our minds are released!"
The Creatures are also commonly found at workshops, conferences and events throughout the UK, helping people in industries ranging from technology companies to creative agencies and even unemployed youths.
Discover the Creatures of Habit and take the creative behaviour test at http://www.creaturesofhabit.me/
