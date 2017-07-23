Test NESPRESSO for free and win $5,000 worth of Groceries in New Zealand

Nespresso Lattissima Touch Glam Red: DeLonghi patented 'automatic cappuccion system' to achive real cappuccino and lattes automatically into a glass.

Nespresso Lattissima Touch Glam Red: DeLonghi patented 'automatic cappuccion system' to achive real cappuccino and lattes automatically into a glass. 7 tactile beverage buttons to choose you favourite coffe drink; ristretto, cappuccino, latte, espresso, long, hot milk. Reduced heating up time; 25 seconds. Sliding drip tray to allow use of both coffe cups and latte glasses. Personalised drink option to memorise amount of coffe and milk required for your favourite drink option.

Question: Can you let me know the settings for how many grams of coffee beans, how many ml of milk & how many ml of water to set the machine at?
Answer: Sir Nespresso machine works with their own assorted type of capsules which varies from light to strong intensity depending on your taste and this is fully automatic machine with touch buttons which has specified amount of quantity adjustment for your coffee.

Question: Does it have temperature control ?
Answer: It's a preprogrammed machine

Question: Is the machine expensive to operate, does it require frequent inspections?
Answer: We have been using it in our small office (so semi-intensive use) and, beside normal twice-a-day cleaning, it's really a breeze. No maintenance required so far (~6 months). Not sure about electricity consumption but I'd say the price of the capsules is the biggest part of the operating costs.

Question: Is this a 220v machine & can it be used in India without a power converter?
Answer: yes sir 220v machine

Question: Dear Sir, is this 220v or 110v ?
Answer: 220volts

Question: Could you confirm if it is 120 volts or 220 volts ?
Answer: Sir, 220 Volts