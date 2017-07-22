 
News By Tag
* Austin Industrial Market
* Colliers International
* Research
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Q2 2017 | Austin Industrial | Research & Forecast Report

Austin's industrial market finds a way to keep rates high among negative absorption
 
 
Q2_2017_Austin_Industrial_MarketIndicators
Q2_2017_Austin_Industrial_MarketIndicators
AUSTIN, Texas - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Austin's industrial market took another hit to it's net absorption in Q2 2017, posting 226,896 SF of negative net absorption. There were a handful of large block tenants who moved out that contributed to the negative net absorption. Though the absorption fell and vacancy increased, the rental rates throughout the market are still finding a way to increase.

Looking forward, there are at least 20 smaller blocks of space being filled by tenants, in Q3 2017. There is also over half a million square feet of new product set to deliver in Q3 2017 with another half a million set to deliver in Q4.

Austin's citywide average rental rates increased over the quarter from $10.70 per SF NNN to $11.08 per SF NNN. Warehouse/ Distribution rental rates increased slightly to $8.27 per SF NNN from $8.24 per SF, and citywide Flex/R&D rental rates increased to $14.09 per SF NNN from $13.86 average rate in Q1 2017.

Austin's industrial market saw nine buildings deliver in the second quarter, totaling 458,560 SF. The two largest buildings completed in Q2 2017 were located at 5811 Trade Center Drive, buildings 8 and 9, which are each 77,430 SF and vacant. The buildings located at 7307 Burleson Road lots 2 and 3, also delivered and were both 100% leased at the time of delivery.

In Q2 2017, 1,055,505 square feet of industrial supply was under construction, including eight new projects totaling 843,014 square feet. One of the new projects, 4100 Smith School Road, is a buildto- suit project for Data Foundry and set to deliver in October of this year.

Read more at www.colliers.com/texas/austinindustrial

Media Contact
Kaitlin Holm
+1 512 565 3021
kaitlin.holm@colliers.com
End
Source:Colliers International
Email:***@colliers.com Email Verified
Tags:Austin Industrial Market, Colliers International, Research
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Colliers International | Houston News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share