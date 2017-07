15 French Tech Startups Head To Ifa In Berlin

Contact

-- 15 start-ups will be exhibiting their wares at the French Tech pavilion organised for the first time by Business France (http://en.businessfrance.fr/home) at the upcoming IFA (http://b2b.ifa-berlin.com/) in Berlin. France is just one of two countries with a national pavilion at the fair, the other being the UK.Selected from among 40 competing firms, you can meet 15 French IoT start-ups at stands 157a to 157q in hall 26a of IFA NEXT (http://b2b.ifa-berlin.com/IFA/IFANEXT/), the new area devoted to start-ups and innovation. These French start-ups will be presenting highly varied product ranges in segments such as family tech, audio, smart homes, sport and accessories.• FAMILY TECH: LUNII (http://lunii-english.strikingly.com/), MARBOTIC (http://www.marbotic.fr/)• AUDIO: DIVACORE (http://divacore.com/en/), PHONOTONIC (http://www.phonotonic.net/)• SMART HOME: HOLI ( https://www.holi.io/ en-uk/ ), BIXI ( http://bixi.io/ ), FENOTEK (http://fenotek.com/?lang=en), UZER (http://www.uzer.eu/eugene-en/), SENSORWAKE (https://sensorwake.com/)• SPORT: SHAPE HEART (http://www.shapeheart.com/home), VELCO (http://velco.bike/en/)• ACCESSORIES:WISTIKI (https://www.wistiki.com/en), XEE-LIOCITY (http://www.xee.com/)In the last few years, France has consolidated its status as a world leader in the connected devices sector, hot on the heels of the United States. This is in part thanks to its vibrant digital research environment including a host of innovation clusters: Systematic (http://www.systematic-paris-region.org/en) (Paris), CITC (https://www.citc-eurarfid.com/)(Lille), IoT Valley (http://www.iot-valley.fr/eng)(Toulouse) and SCS (https://www.pole-scs.org/) (Nice). 'Cité de l'Objet Connecté' (https://citedelobjetconnecte.com/?lang=en) [IoT City] opened in Angers in June 2015 following €15 million of investment. In 2015, South Korean group Samsung opened a connected devices R&D centre in Paris.The structure of the IoT ecosystem is now taking shape and France is internationally recognized for its ability to launch technological innovations and find uses for the latter.For instance, one French Tech exhibitor, Sensorwake, previously won an Innovation Award at CES in 2016 and will be announcing an important partnership with a large group at this year's IFA. Its CEO, 20-year-old Guillaume Rolland, first made headlines in 2014 when his olfactory alarm clock was nominated as one of the top 15 at the Google Science Fair.Another French Tech pavilion exhibitor, Lunii launched their storytelling product for children at CES and since then thanks to crowdfunding, reached their target turnover within a year. They will be launching in the UK at IFA.The above figure was duly noted by Foued Kéfif, who will be running the pavilion for Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy."We gave priority to innovative companies that display genuine international development potential and which have the capacity to ramp up their commercial development so as to spark the interest of decision makers visiting IFA (http://b2b.ifa-berlin.com/),". He added, "retailers and buyers will head to the event to sniff out the innovations they will be including in their Christmas catalogues".At the last CES in Las Vegas, although France had the third-largest international delegation (after the United States and China), it boasted thein attendance (200 at CES 2017), just behind the United States and a long way ahead of Israel, South Korea and China.These figures reflect the maturity of French Tech's ecosystems, all driven by globally renowned talent, be it in the form of engineers, designers or mathematicians. It is also worth noting the record levels of funding raised in the sector: Devialet €100m (£88m), Sigfox €150m (£133m), Netatmo €35m (£31m), among others.Visit the French Pavilion atofFor further information about the French pavilion at IFA 2017, please contact:Foued KéfifBusiness France - Project LeaderFoued.kefif@businessfrance.frFor further information about this press release, please contact:Catherine RyallBusiness France (UK) – Press OfficerCatherine.ryall@businessfrance.fr / 020 7024 3613