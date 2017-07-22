News By Tag
15 French Tech Startups Head To Ifa In Berlin
Selected from among 40 competing firms, you can meet 15 French IoT start-ups at stands 157a to 157q in hall 26a of IFA NEXT (http://b2b.ifa-
Which French start-ups will be exhibiting at IFA?
• FAMILY TECH: LUNII (http://lunii-
• AUDIO: DIVACORE (http://divacore.com/
• SMART HOME: HOLI (https://www.holi.io/
• SPORT: SHAPE HEART (http://www.shapeheart.com/
• ACCESSORIES:
Savoir-faire for the future
In the last few years, France has consolidated its status as a world leader in the connected devices sector, hot on the heels of the United States. This is in part thanks to its vibrant digital research environment including a host of innovation clusters: Systematic (http://www.systematic-
The structure of the IoT ecosystem is now taking shape and France is internationally recognized for its ability to launch technological innovations and find uses for the latter.
For instance, one French Tech exhibitor, Sensorwake, previously won an Innovation Award at CES in 2016 and will be announcing an important partnership with a large group at this year's IFA. Its CEO, 20-year-old Guillaume Rolland, first made headlines in 2014 when his olfactory alarm clock was nominated as one of the top 15 at the Google Science Fair.
Another French Tech pavilion exhibitor, Lunii launched their storytelling product for children at CES and since then thanks to crowdfunding, reached their target turnover within a year. They will be launching in the UK at IFA.
"€4.5 billion worth of orders were secured at the 2016 edition of the fair"
The above figure was duly noted by Foued Kéfif, who will be running the pavilion for Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy.
"We gave priority to innovative companies that display genuine international development potential and which have the capacity to ramp up their commercial development so as to spark the interest of decision makers visiting IFA (http://b2b.ifa-
Next stop, CES
At the last CES in Las Vegas, although France had the third-largest international delegation (after the United States and China), it boasted the second-highest number of start-ups in attendance (200 at CES 2017), just behind the United States and a long way ahead of Israel, South Korea and China.
These figures reflect the maturity of French Tech's ecosystems, all driven by globally renowned talent, be it in the form of engineers, designers or mathematicians. It is also worth noting the record levels of funding raised in the sector: Devialet €100m (£88m), Sigfox €150m (£133m), Netatmo €35m (£31m), among others.
Visit the French Pavilion at stands 164 to 180 in hall 26 of IFA NEXT.
For further information about the French pavilion at IFA 2017, please contact:
Foued Kéfif
Business France - Project Leader
Foued.kefif@
For further information about this press release, please contact:
Catherine Ryall
Business France (UK) – Press Officer
Catherine.ryall@
