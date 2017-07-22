News By Tag
DeskProto® celebrates double jubilee with discount action
"Both birthdays bring back memories from the old days", says Lex Lennings, DeskProto sales manager. "It is a nice occasion to revive some of these memories by sharing images from that time."
Company Delft Spline Systems was founded in 1984, and soon released the Sipsurf CAD/CAM program for NURBS surfaces. It ran on an IBM PC/XT under MS-Dos, and included a complete CAM module. The photo shows the PC, with a color monitor (!) and with a Roland CAMM-3 desktop CNC milling machine.
DeskProto Version 1.0 was released in 1995. It ran on Windows 3.1, as shown on the screenshot. Many elements are already present that still can be found in DeskProto.
Current version is DeskProto V6.1 Shown is the STL file of the island of La Palma, used to machine a relief model in wood (a custom souvenir). Too complicated for the old V1, easy with the current V6.
All illustrations can be found on our website, in two resolutions:
https://www.deskproto.com/
Contact
Lex Lennings
***@deskproto.com
