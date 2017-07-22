 
DeskProto® celebrates double jubilee with discount action

 
 
From the old days: our Sipsurf CAD/CAM on an IBM PC/XT.
UTRECHT, Netherlands - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- This summer Delft Spline Systems offers a nice discount on all licenses for the DeskProto 3D CAM software, to celebrate a double jubilee. The company celebrates its 33th birthday, and the program DeskProto its 22th birthday. The discount offer for this special occasion is a 22 % discount for a period of 33 days. This offer will be valid from July 30 until August 31, 2017.

"Both birthdays bring back memories from the old days", says Lex Lennings, DeskProto sales manager. "It is a nice occasion to revive some of these memories by sharing images from that time."

Company Delft Spline Systems was founded in 1984, and soon released the Sipsurf CAD/CAM program for NURBS surfaces. It ran on an IBM PC/XT under MS-Dos, and included a complete CAM module. The photo shows the PC, with a color monitor (!) and with a Roland CAMM-3 desktop CNC milling machine.

DeskProto Version 1.0 was released in 1995. It ran on Windows 3.1, as shown on the screenshot. Many elements are already present that still can be found in DeskProto.

Current version is DeskProto V6.1 Shown is the STL file of the island of La Palma, used to machine a relief model in wood (a custom souvenir). Too complicated for the old V1, easy with the current V6.

All illustrations can be found on our website, in two resolutions:

https://www.deskproto.com/news-pressreleases/pr_dp-jubile...

Lex Lennings
***@deskproto.com
Email:***@deskproto.com
Posted By:***@deskproto.com
