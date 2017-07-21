News By Tag
Miami Resident Recognized with Daily Point of Light Award for Work with Eradicating Hunger
Points of Light Honors Jordan Wong for his Dedication to Volunteering
Jordan Wong is a Florida teen who's obsessed with food – that is, making sure less fortunate members of his community have enough of it. Eager to emulate a classmate who had started a youth-run charity, Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF), to fight hunger, Jordan joined JHF in 2014. He soon began taking on leadership roles with the organization and is in his second year as Chair of their Junior Advisory Board. Now 17 and about to begin his senior year at Ransom Everglades School. Jordan helps the Miami-based charity, Joshua's Heart, run its food-distribution programs. His efforts have made the organization run more efficiently, gain better visibility via social media, increase their fundraising and expand its outreach to more countries worldwide. Inspired by a desire to give back to his roots, Jordan founded the Aid for Antipolo initiative in 2017 to benefit a shelter for disadvantaged youth in Antipolo, Philippines. His fundraising efforts will enable the shelter to provide supplemental meals to the children for at least four months.
On receiving this recognition, Jordan stated, "I am excited to be honored by Points of Light with a Daily Point of Light Award, recognizing my work in eliminating hunger and poverty. I've always wanted to make a difference in my community and Joshua's Heart Foundation is the perfect outlet to do this because it is all about the power of kids, and the difference kids can make."
Daily Point of Light Awards are given five days a week in the United States and the United Kingdom to honor individuals and groups creating meaningful change to meet community needs; efforts which often lead to long-term solutions and impact social problems in their local communities. President George H. W. Bush was the first president in American history to institute a daily presidential recognition program from the White House, conferring 1,020 Daily Point of Light Awards on citizens and organizations making a big difference in other people's lives and solving community problems. Points of Light continues the recognition and honorees receive a signed certificate from President Bush. The 5,000th award was presented at a special ceremony at the White House with President Barack Obama and President George H. W. Bush co-presenting. The nonpartisan award was adopted by former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron in 2014, and the tradition has continued with his successor Theresa May. More than 6,500 Daily Point of Light Award recipients have been recognized in the United States and the United Kingdom.
"The Daily Points of Light award recognizes exceptional individuals who are using their time, talent, voice and treasure to improve the lives of others," said Jaqueline Innocent, vice president, Recognition Programs of Points of Light. "These points of light, like Jordan, make an impact on individuals while also helping build resilient communities."
Jordan Wong continues to inspire others with his work and hopes to show others they can make a difference in their communities too.
"I hope other people can learn from my work that it doesn't matter how old you are or what your position is – that anybody can help anybody. It doesn't matter your situation, you can always help someone out, even if it's in a small way. It might take a little bit more effort for us kids to make a difference, but we still can make a huge difference – even countrywide or even worldwide," adds Jordan.
To learn more about Jordan Wong's work, visit http://www.pointsoflight.org/
For more informaiton on Joshua's Heart visit http://joshuasheart.org
About Points of Light
Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages four million volunteers in 30 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org (http://cts.businesswire.com/
