Media Advisory - 2017 Thurgood Marshall Center Trust Back to School Festival

Capitol Public Relations
Thomasina Perkins-Washington
202.486.0698
***@capitolpublicrelations.com

-- For TMCT Media Inquires Please Contact:Stacey Palmer at: spalmer@tmcsh.org240-355- 81892017 Thurgood Marshall Center Trust Back to School FestivalSchool Supplies, Backpacks, Free Haircuts and Hairstyles, Health Screenings, Dental Exams, Eye Exams, Healthy Cooking/Fitness Demonstrations, Food, Live Entertainment, Moon Bounces,On-site contact – Stacey Palmer, 240-355-8189www.tmcsh.org or email spalmer@tmcsh.org.@TMCTInc,Thurgood Marshall Center TrustThe Thurgood Marshall Center for Service and Heritage is a historic landmark building. It was the home of the first full service YMCA in the nation to serve African Americans, including the site where Thurgood Marshall mentored young men and authored portions of the Brown vs the Board of Education landmark case. The YMCA was conceived by a former slave Anthony Bowen; Booker T. Washington's son-in-law served as architect; President Teddy Roosevelt laid the cornerstone. Presently, the Center houses eleven non-profit organizations that serve children, youth, and families in the District of Columbia. The Center frequently host programs and activities of interest to the community and receive more than 20,000 visitors to the Center each year and unique hits to the website.