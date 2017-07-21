News By Tag
Media Advisory - 2017 Thurgood Marshall Center Trust Back to School Festival
Stacey Palmer at: spalmer@
240-355- 8189
MEDIA ADVISORY
What: 2017 Thurgood Marshall Center Trust Back to School Festival
When: August 19, 2017
Where: 1816 12th Street NW
Time: 11:00am – 4:00pm
Activities: School Supplies, Backpacks, Free Haircuts and Hairstyles, Health Screenings, Dental Exams, Eye Exams, Healthy Cooking/Fitness Demonstrations, Food, Live Entertainment, Moon Bounces,
NOTES: On-site contact – Stacey Palmer, 240-355-8189
For more information visit: www.tmcsh.org or email spalmer@tmcsh.org.
Follow us on Twitter @TMCTInc, Like Us on Facebook Thurgood Marshall Center Trust
About the Thurgood Marshall Center
The Thurgood Marshall Center for Service and Heritage is a historic landmark building. It was the home of the first full service YMCA in the nation to serve African Americans, including the site where Thurgood Marshall mentored young men and authored portions of the Brown vs the Board of Education landmark case. The YMCA was conceived by a former slave Anthony Bowen; Booker T. Washington's son-in-law served as architect; President Teddy Roosevelt laid the cornerstone. Presently, the Center houses eleven non-profit organizations that serve children, youth, and families in the District of Columbia. The Center frequently host programs and activities of interest to the community and receive more than 20,000 visitors to the Center each year and unique hits to the website.
Media Contact
Capitol Public Relations
Thomasina Perkins-Washington
202.486.0698
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
