SOMNIUM DRT C/C++ development tool adds support Nordic nRF ultra low power wireless microcontrollers
SOMNIUM® are pleased to announce version 4.3 of their DRT embedded C/C++ software development tools.
DRT 4.3 expands the existing support for leading ARM® Cortex®-M based microcontrollers to include Nordic Semiconductors' nRF51 and nRF52 ultra-low power wireless microcontrollers.
Nordic's nRF devices are highly cost and energy optimized with a wide range of devices supporting different memory sizes and features including support for 2.4GHz RF, ANT™, Bluetooth® low energy (formerly known as Bluetooth Smart) and Sub 1-GHz RF.
DRT fully supports Nordic's SoftDevices (precompiled and linked binary software implementing wireless protocols). Compared to other tools DRT's patented optimizations typically deliver 10% ROM savings allowing developers to fit more application code into their cost and energy optimized designs.
DRT's advanced Eclipse-based IDE offers innovative features for high productivity embedded development and debugging. Unlike other vendors, SOMNIUM proudly modify the Eclipse platform, maintaining industry compatibility whilst fixing bugs and adding features to give developers the IDE they deserve, not the one they inherit from uncurated Eclipse sources.
Supporting quotes
"SOMNIUM are proud to support Nordic Semiconductor's nRF devices and offer full compatibility with their Soft Device libraries. DRT's validated code generation tools, and patented optimizations for smaller codesize, optimized performance and energy saving are the perfect fit for Nordic's cost and energy optimized microcontroller solutions. Developers who leverage these benefits with DRT's advanced IDE and state of the art debug features can now reach the market faster, with cost and feature optimized nRF designs" said Dave Edwards, Founder and CEO/CTO of SOMNIUM Technologies
"Nordic Semiconductor is happy to see another development platform support our popular devices. Since the nRF5 SDK has native GCC support there was no need for any porting to support SOMNIUM DRT ensuring the SDK can be used as is for all our customers. Being a cross platform solution, it aligns with our goal of supporting our customers on the platform of their preference. Combining the powerful Eclipse platform with the DRT compiler optimizations offers an improved experience for GCC users for both performance and ease of use" said Pål Kastnes, Technical Marketing Manager, Nordic Semiconductor.
Availability
SOMNIUM® DRT Cortex-M IDE supports Microchip SAM, Nordic nRF, NXP Kinetis, NXP LPC and STMicroelectronics STM32 microcontrollers.
SOMNIUM® DRT 4.3 is available now.
Free of charge 30 day trials are available from http://www.somniumtech.com/
Other vendors use adjectives, SOMNIUM use facts. See our latest benchmark whitepaper for details of how DRT builds the smallest, fastest most energy efficient code: http://www.somniumtech.com/
