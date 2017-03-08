Country(s)
Industry News
SOMNIUM DRT C/C++ development tools offer highly optimized code, advanced embedded debug and validated quality
SOMNIUM® are pleased to announce version 4.0 of their DRT embedded C/C++ software development tools for leading ARM® Cortex®-M based microcontrollers.
DRT supports the latest C11 and C++14 language standards using SOMNIUM's custom build of GNU tools, fully debugged, bug-fixed and tested using commercial validation suites used for other certified ISO26262 tools. DRT's patent protected resequencing linker offers full GNU compatibility and unique optimizations for smaller, faster, more energy efficient code, with no source code changes required.
New optimizations in DRT 4.0 have further extended its lead over vanilla GNU and proprietary compilers. DRT 4.0's EEMBC® CoreMark results achieve 54% higher performance, 10% smaller ROM footprint and use 35% less energy than other tools. Demonstration applications from SOMNIUM's silicon partners show DRT can reduce ROM requirements by 10-20% enabling developers to use smaller memory, lower cost devices.
DRT's advanced Eclipse-based IDE offers more innovations for high productivity, embedded debugging and migrating projects from legacy tools. Unlike other vendors, SOMNIUM proudly modify the Eclipse platform, maintaining industry compatibility whilst fixing bugs and adding features to give developers the IDE they deserve, not the one they inherit from uncurated Eclipse sources.
Further advances in DRT 4.0's IDE provide significant ease of use improvements, new importers to automatically convert projects from STMicroelectronics' SW4STM32 and NXP's MCUXpresso, and support for SWO trace. DRT 4.0 also includes FreeRTOS-aware debug and integrated Percepio Tracealyzer for RTOS trace.
SOMNIUM are founding members of the Embedded Tools Alliance (ETA) – a collaboration of industry leading independent embedded system vendors. ETA members' provide best-in-class solutions for embedded developers seeking the widest range of features to help complete their project on time, with the best possible technical results, and highest quality.
Supporting quotes
"SOMNIUM are proud to release DRT 4, offering further benefits from our patent protected resequencing optimizations, and further IDE innovations for ease of use and advanced debugging. SOMNIUM is proud to be a founder of the Embedded Tools Alliance and to recognize our industry leading partners in the embedded tools market. Together we are stronger, and offer compelling solutions for developers seeking high quality tools solutions to meet their project's exact needs", said Dave Edwards, Founder and CEO/CTO of SOMNIUM Technologies.
Availability
SOMNIUM® DRT Cortex-M IDE supports Microchip SAM, NXP Kinetis, NXP LPC and STMicroelectronics STM32 microcontrollers. SOMNIUM® DRT 4.0 is available now.
Free of charge 30 day trials are available from http://www.somniumtech.com/
Other vendors use adjectives, SOMNIUM use facts. See our latest benchmark whitepaper for details of how DRT builds the smallest, fastest most energy efficient code: http://www.somniumtech.com/
About SOMNIUM
SOMNIUM is a leading supplier of embedded C/C++ development tools and are founder members of the Embedded Tools Alliance. SOMNIUM are Microchip Premier Third Party Partners, NXP Proven Partners and displaced Red Hat® as the maintainers forTexas Instruments MSP430™ GCC compiler.
SOMNIUM DRT is the only product on the market offering a seamless upgrade path from entry level tools to a professional, fully supported environment with leading edge debug tools and validated, highly optimized code generation using SOMNIUM's patented resequencing technology. Using DRT will save time, money and help get the best technical results.
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse