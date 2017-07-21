News By Tag
MySIPonline Redefines the World of Mutual Fund Investments in India
Read how this Udaipur-based fintech is chasing towards offering the best financial services to the mutual fund investors across India.
MySIPonline, a mutual fund investment platform, which is one of the fastest growing fintech ventures in India has proved to be the best portal for online investing in mutual funds. It has collaborated with different mutual fund asset management companies on the approval of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and is serving the investing needs of thousands of investors. Let's take a glance at the solutions that have been offered by Virendra Ranawat, CEO, MySIPonline, to help the investors achieve their financial goals with ease due to which it has become a one-stop solution for all financial needs.
1.A Dynamic Platform to Get Instant Access to the Best Mutual Funds
By providing the online investing platform to the investors, MySIPonline has simplified the process to get started with the mutual fund investments online. It provides the best recommendations of the funds from all the top asset management companies in India to help the investors in buying the best plan as per their requirements. It has provided a simple process through which one can easily upload the documents without getting indulged in any physical documentation, choose a scheme for investing, make payment through online banking, and it's all done. Your entire investment and the transactions are clearly visible on the dashboard, and the profits or losses can be tracked then and there. This way, your investments are processed in a safe manner, and you make the right move toward achieving your goals.
2.The Smart Savings Account to Let You Fetch High Income on Idle Cash
Savings in bank accounts are now old-fashioned. The new way of keeping the idle cash is the liquid mutual funds, and MySIPonline has made investing in them even smarter. Their "Smart Savings Account" provides the feasibility to the investors to make an effective management of idle money and earn tremendous returns. The money is parked in the best liquid funds through this account which further fetches higher profits in comparison with the bank's savings account. This way, it leads your money to fetch high worth in terms of value generation.
3.Tax Planning & Calculator for Better Tax Management
Virendra Ranawat observed that it is quite difficult for the individuals to manage their taxes on their own. For that, he initiated making strategies in a way through which he can help everyone in making individual tax planning without bearing heavy costs. Henceforth, he came up with the idea of the tax planning and calculating tools which are being provided on the website. It helps in analysing the current tax liability and recommend the best tax-saving mutual funds to save on taxes along with earning higher returns.
4.Different Utilities to Plan Goal-Based Investments
Financial goals are always desired to be accomplished by everyone and to help the investors achieve them successfully, MySIPonline has offered the best goal-based investment planning tools. The retirement calculator, wealth building calculator, vacation planning calculator, SIP calculator, etc., are being designed and provided online to help one make an efficient and effective strategy toward goal accomplishment. These solutions bestow an idea about the ways one can initiate investing in order to fulfil one's dreams.
Virendra Ranawat believes in simplifying every step which leads to a better life. He has been indulged in incorporating robotic advancements in the project to provide all the way toward establishing a safe and smart investment. He has been successful in his endeavours until now and still chasing toward making the online investment in mutual funds (https://www.mysiponline.com/
