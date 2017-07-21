Web Solution Centre Explains the Use of Targeted Messaging Strategy to Boost On-Site Conversions

Targeting messaging refers to the process of crafting customized messages for site visitors depending upon their needs. Web Solution Centre speaks on how to utilize this strategy to increase on-site conversion rates.

website- designing- company- in- delhi

Contact

Web Solution Centre

9891846187

***@websolutioncentre.com Web Solution Centre9891846187

End

-- Targeted messaging has emerged as a good means of increasing the site's conversion rates. It involves sending messages of special offers to site visitors based on what they are searching and from where they have come. The Director of, a reputedexplains how to make the best use of this strategy for fueling sales and revenue for the business.He says, "Targeted messaging may be carried out in three ways – display banners, chat, and video. Again, targeted display banners are of three varieties – pop-ups, bars, and banners. While pop-ups are mostly displayed at the centre of the site, bars are usually exhibited at the top or bottom of the page. At times, pop-ups can also be made to appear as fly-outs in the end corner of the page. Banners are placed mostly at the top or bottom of the page, but remain in a hidden state, and appear only when they are clicked."Speaking about the chat option, he says, "Live chats enable customers to get quick replies to their queries. This is particularly useful when the customer is about to make a purchase and wants to be certain about the process or product, or, when the customer has already initiated the purchasing process and has some queries pertaining to payment, shipment, or something else. These automated & live chat options instill a sense of confidence and security in the minds of the customers. Firstly, it enables them to receive fast replies to their questions. Secondly, they become confident that in case something goes wrong with the order, they always have a live person with whom they can discuss the issue. An experiencedlike ours can help you integrate the chat option in your website."He continues, "Video is another medium of sending a targeted message to site visitors. It not only generates maximum impact, but also brings products alive in front of the eyes of the customer. It provides the viewer with a clear understanding on the features and benefits of the products."He also says, "It's not just about the format. Triggering this message is equally important. One may display the message once the visitor lands on the site, or has spent 10 seconds on the site, or is about to leave the site, or has scrolled down to a certain percentage of the page, so on and so forth."Those who wish to increase their site traffic and subsequent conversions may get in touch withThis company specializes in website development, social media marketing, branding, and• +91-9891846187, +91-11-42464216• 2/345 Subhash Nagar, New Delhi 110027 INDIA