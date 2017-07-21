 
News By Tag
* HVAC
* Commissioning
* Retrocommissioning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Whippany
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Before A/C: Early Homes Cooled Through Smart Architecture

 
 
Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning
Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* HVAC
* Commissioning
* Retrocommissioning

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* Whippany - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Reports

WHIPPANY, N.J. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- During times prior to electric fans and the modern day HVAC system, keeping temperatures cool in businesses and homes was largely achieved through creative architecture.Nowadays, most cooling is achieved by mechanically recirculating air within a sealed building, but in years past, houses were constructed with natural cooling means in mind.

Ceilings in many older homes were as high as 12 to 14 feet to allow heat to rise above room occupants. Cupolas were constructed atop some homes to allow hot air to escape. Houses were oriented to take advantage of sun during the winter and shade during the summer. Shutters on the sunny side of a home were often closed during the day and opened at night, and trees provided shade as well. Kitchens were often housed in a separate building both to prevent fire and to keep it from heating up the house.

Wind creates a pressure difference between windward and leeward walls, causing cooler air to enter one window and hot interior air to exit through an opposite opening, so windows were often positioned to allow for cross ventilation. Long, narrow, one-room "shotgun" homes with doors situated on opposite ends of the house served a similar purpose. A single open window or door or window does little to facilitate air movement.

Most porches on modern-day houses are primarily an attractive architectural feature, but in older homes they served two important purposes. They were designed to provide shade for first floor windows, keeping interiors cooler, and they gave people an outdoor place to sit during cooler morning and nighttime hours. Large wrap-around porches extending ten to fifteen feet from the home were most effective, which is why they are most prevalent in the South. Screened-in sleeping porches provided a more comfortable place for people to sleep during oppressive weather.

MSC - Mechanical Service Corp.
41 South Jefferson Road
Whippany, NJ 07981
973-884-5000
http://www.mscnj.com/HVAC.php

Contact
Tim Hartigan
Mechanical Service Company
***@mscnj.com
End
Source:Mechanical Service Corporation
Email:***@mscnj.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mechanical Service Corp. - MSC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share