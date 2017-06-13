 
Industry News





Soft Starters Installed on Pharma Plant Project

 
 
Chiller Units
Chiller Units
 
WHIPPANY, N.J. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- MSC was performing startup and commissioning of chillers and cooling towers at a new pharmaceutical plant in central New Jersey. Upon initial startup of three 75-HP condenser water pumps, the sudden influx of energy caused pump volutes, manifolds, and piping to violently heave upward by about 4-inches, sending alarmed workers running from the mechanical room. MSC immediately recognized the cause of the problem and recommended a solution: installation of motor soft starters.

When a motor is started, an inrush of current can cause sudden torque that can be three times higher than running torque. Soft starters, also known as reduced voltage soft starters (RVSS), protect equipment from damage at startup by gradually ramping up voltage to reduce mechanical and electrical stresses on the motor and shaft that can reduce lifespan. They are commonly used in cooling towers, large circulation pumps, and constant-speed fans.

MSC recommended a specific soft starter appropriate for the application to electrical contractor, who quickly installed them and set a 90-second ramp time.  With very little time lost, MSC returned to resume startup and commissioning, completing the process without a hitch.

About MSC - The Go To Guys

We are a service sub-specialist in the technical intricacies of HVAC, process cooling, and building automation systems in commercial, industrial, and institutional environments. MSC is recognized as the leading industry expert in solving elusive problems and attaining peak performance from clients & mechanical equipment and overall systems.

Located in northern New Jersey, MSC is the only specialized contractor of our kind in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. We are MSCA STAR-qualified, NEBB-certified, fully-licensed in electrical, plumbing and HVAC, and our engineers and technicians are the most knowledgeable in our field.

MSC - Mechanical Service Corp.
41 South Jefferson Road
Whippany, NJ 07981
973-884-5000
http://www.mscnj.com/commissioning.php

Tim Hartigan
Mechanical Contractor
***@mscnj.com
End
Source:Mechanical Service Corporation
Email:***@mscnj.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
