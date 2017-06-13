News By Tag
Soft Starters Installed on Pharma Plant Project
When a motor is started, an inrush of current can cause sudden torque that can be three times higher than running torque. Soft starters, also known as reduced voltage soft starters (RVSS), protect equipment from damage at startup by gradually ramping up voltage to reduce mechanical and electrical stresses on the motor and shaft that can reduce lifespan. They are commonly used in cooling towers, large circulation pumps, and constant-speed fans.
MSC recommended a specific soft starter appropriate for the application to electrical contractor, who quickly installed them and set a 90-second ramp time. With very little time lost, MSC returned to resume startup and commissioning, completing the process without a hitch.
About MSC - The Go To Guys
We are a service sub-specialist in the technical intricacies of HVAC, process cooling, and building automation systems in commercial, industrial, and institutional environments. MSC is recognized as the leading industry expert in solving elusive problems and attaining peak performance from clients & mechanical equipment and overall systems.
Located in northern New Jersey, MSC is the only specialized contractor of our kind in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. We are MSCA STAR-qualified, NEBB-certified, fully-licensed in electrical, plumbing and HVAC, and our engineers and technicians are the most knowledgeable in our field.
MSC - Mechanical Service Corp.
41 South Jefferson Road
Whippany, NJ 07981
973-884-5000
http://www.mscnj.com/
Contact
Tim Hartigan
Mechanical Contractor
***@mscnj.com
