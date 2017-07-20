News By Tag
Lennar Grand Opens at Riverstone on Satuday, August 12
"We've brought some of our most popular floorplans to this community, including three Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans,"
The Cambridge Collection at Riverstone provides six distinctive floorplans to choose from including three of Lennar's revolutionary Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® designs. This collection of homes includes both single and two-story designs that range in size from approximately 2,000 to 3,185 square feet and provide up to five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.
Three of the six plans boast Lennar's Next Gen® design. Created specifically for multigenerational or extended families, they include an attached private suite that comes with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. One of these Next Gen® floorplans is the never-before-
Every home at Riverstone is also part of Lennar's Everything's Included® program, which puts thousands of dollars in extras and upgrades into each new home at no added cost to the buyer. Features like tile roofs, apron front kitchen sinks, extended 18" x 18" tile flooring and more are all included as standard.
Be sure to come out for the event on Saturday, August 12 from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Welcome Home Center, located at Highway 41 and Avenue 12 in southeast Madera. For more information visit the website or call (559) 994-6567.
For more new homes for sale in the greater Fresno area, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
