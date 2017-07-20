News By Tag
LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service Increases Its Service Area Near Jacksonville
To meet the growing demand for its in-home professional lice treatment service, LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service will now make house calls to a larger radius of homes in the Jacksonville area.
Head lice are very commonplace all year long but summer and fall are the peak times and the incidence has grown over the past few years due in part to increasing immunity among lice to chemical lice treatments that are available.
According to owner Wendy Beck, who is a leading expert on head lice with over 20 years experience in the field, "As children socialize during summer months on play dates, the pool, and at camp, we know from experience that there is an even greater need for our services and we have received a number of calls from these areas. Head lice are transmitted through head-to-head contact and kids tend to play close together at camp, the pool and on play dates. Former clients, school nurses, pediatricians and family doctors know us in the area and are very confident that our treatment plan works so they refer us. Families want the convenience and privacy of treatment in their own homes. They do not want the risks that come with possibly picking up a case at a salon if a non-infested sibling is exposed. "
LiceDoctors is the only lice removal service with a medical doctor on staff. The company's track record of treating over 300,000 people reflects the effectiveness of the treatments and LiceDoctors offers a full guarantee, and has an 'A' rating from the Better Business Bureau. LiceDoctors use chemical-free treatments only.
New areas where LiceDoctors will make house calls in the Jacksonville area include:Flagler County - Beverly Beach, Bimini, Bunnell, Codys Corner, Dupont, Espanola, Favoretta, Flagler Beach, Marineland, and Palm Coast; Putnam County - Bardin, Crescent City, East Orange, East Palatka, Florahome, Fruitland, Georgetown, Hollister, Huntington, Interlachen, Lake Como, Melrose, Orange Mills, Palatka, Pomona Park, Putnam Hall, San Mateo, Satsuma, and Welaka.
LiceDoctors will have a technician at the client's home any time day or night betweem 7:00 am and midnight, 365 days a year. In the Jacksonville area, call 904-306-5790. LiceDoctors also serves families in Florida in Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Sarasota, Naples, Fort Lauderdale, and Port St. Lucie areas. LiceDoctors has the Better Business Bureau Seal of Approval with an "A" rating. Contact LiceDoctors in Florida at 800-224-2537 or online at https://www.licedoctors.com/
