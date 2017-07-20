News By Tag
AscendTMS To Integrate With The Leading FourKites Real-Time Load Track and Trace Network
FourKites allows AscendTMS users to see any load, any time, anywhere – and it's included
Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "Imagine a world where you know where every shipment or driver is, 100% of the time, without compromise. That's what FourKites offers to AscendTMS users. And, we are including the FourKites integration at no cost to any AscendTMS user that wants to know where their freight is in real-time."
AscendTMS is also being offered to any FourKites customer for free for an unlimited amount of time. AscendTMS offers freight brokers, 3PL's, shippers and carriers a complete business management solution for their entire logistics operation. AscendTMS provides easy to use features such as complete dispatch control, DAT load searching and load posting, load posting to 53 other load boards including Truckstop.com, customer CRM and a 26,000 strong shipper directory, full accounting, a QuickBooks real-time integration, real-time load funding with Triumph Business Capital, a carrier payment portal, branch and agent management, full commission management, full document management, reporting, ELD integrations, driver texting, a free truckload rate index, IFTA tax reporting, fuel card imports, asset and driver management, driver pay and settlement,, free shipper and broker credit reports, cargo claims handling, easy EDI, and of course, the included FourKites freight tracking integration.
"FourKites is honored that AscendTMS has chosen us as their primary solution for load tracking and tracing. With the FourKites solution, AscendTMS is providing tremendous value to its customers, in real-time," said Matt Elenjickal, CEO of FourKites. "As the leading real-time visibility platform, FourKites now allows AscendTMS users to see any driver or shipment location in real-time. It doesn't matter whether the driver has an ELD or just a cell phone; FourKites tells the AscendTMS user exactly where they are and when they will arrive at their next stop, while showing the breadcrumb route taken and providing real-time exception alerts. For temperature-
Higham continued, "Any FourKites customer can use AscendTMS for free. They just need to go to www.TheFreeTMS.com to get their free AscendTMS account. As AscendTMS is truly cloud based, the entire process takes about 10 seconds. AscendTMS requires no installs, no downloads, no setup, no hardware, and no contracts. It works on any web enabled device like a PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone, and we even provide any training needed, at no cost, to FourKites customers. AscendTMS is the perfect TMS solution, and provides the best of FourKites as an added bonus, at no cost, in one powerful yet easy to use TMS software solution."
Learn more at: www.TheFreeTMS.com
About InMotion Global: InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion dollar international corporations, and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS®
About FourKites: FourKites is re-shaping the logistics industry for real-time transparency and efficiency. FourKites provides comprehensive real-time tracking and supply chain visibility solutions across transportation modes and digital platforms. Using FourKites, blue-chip shippers and 3PLs can share the same, real-time shipping location and status information – from more than 60 onboard GPS/ELD systems used by fleets to individual owner-operator smartphones and flip phones. FourKites saves time and money across the transportation spectrum. Best of all, nothing falls through the cracks. Learn how FourKites real-time load tracking can help your business by requesting a demo.
Media Contact
Chris Parker
8136815000
***@inmotionglobal.com
