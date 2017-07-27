Just Released: Always with Me by Lisa Brown

Always with Me: A Journal for the Grieving written by Lisa Brown

-- Always with Me by Lisa Doyle Brown is a topic-driven grief journal that has been designed especially for those who are grieving. The book can be used as an outlet for words and feelings that many need to express after the loss of a loved one.Always with Me by Lisa Doyle Brown is a gentle guide through the grief journey that all of us will take at some point in our lives. Lisa believes that this journal will bring healing comfort to those who are mourning the loss of a great love and help them see that their loved one never really leaves.About the Book:Always with Me by Lisa BrownRelease Date: 7/27/2017Price: $14.95ISBN: 978-1-942056-46-1To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and Books-A-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Always-Me-Grieving-Lisa-Brown/dp/194205646X/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1501072236&sr=8-1&keywords=always+with+me+lisa+brownAbout the Author: Lisa Doyle Brown is a first-time author and self-proclaimed storyteller. Along with her husband and son, she is a lifelong resident of a pastoral river town in southeastern Ohio.