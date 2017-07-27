News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Just Released: Always with Me by Lisa Brown
Always with Me: A Journal for the Grieving written by Lisa Brown
Always with Me by Lisa Doyle Brown is a gentle guide through the grief journey that all of us will take at some point in our lives. Lisa believes that this journal will bring healing comfort to those who are mourning the loss of a great love and help them see that their loved one never really leaves.
About the Book:
Always with Me by Lisa Brown
Release Date: 7/27/2017
Price: $14.95
ISBN: 978-1-942056-
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and Books-A-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/
About the Author: Lisa Doyle Brown is a first-time author and self-proclaimed storyteller. Along with her husband and son, she is a lifelong resident of a pastoral river town in southeastern Ohio.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse