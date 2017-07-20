News By Tag
VVDN announces new office expansion in San Jose
VVDN has been doing business in the US for years and has developed an immense customer base as an ODM. The new VVDN office space offers a flagship space demonstrating VVDN-Made IoT Products. The company, which has been bolstering its catalog with product engineering and manufacturing services, feels that this demo space is key to their continuing sales and business expansion. The new office also features Engineering Design- Hardware and Testing Labs with state of the art facilities to attract area's diverse high-technology talent pool. For better customer support VVDN will ensure local engineering team presence to provide service offerings which includes Production Engineering Services across different industry verticals such as Video Surveillance, Enterprise Networking, Smart Homes, Consumer products, and Automotive. It will help VVDN to foster closer working relationships with existing clients, and forge new local partnerships with new clients.
Mr. Vikas Choudhary, President Global Sales said, "We've been looking at this move for some time now. We all are very excited with the company's growth in the US market. With that success comes a need to scale our efforts larger especially in the market as lucrative as that of the US. Also we dedicate this growth to our employees' hard-work and clients' loyalty. This new office will encourage teams to come up with out-of-the-box ideas and designs innovative products. Our main motive is to bring a wave of innovation in designing and developing Next Gen IoT products."
About VVDN
VVDN is a 'Concept to Production' company that is uniquely positioned to deliver versatile, innovative, world class quality product development. We are the premier ODM companies providing cloud managed IOT Solutions. We embodied real customer value by providing advanced embedded designs and manufacturing services through innovative cutting edge technology. VVDN is one of the leading distributors of embedded design and development tools. We work closely with our customers and partners to deliver commercially viable best-in-class products. VVDN prides itself for delivering customized products with highly competitive business model. For more details visit: www.vvdntech.com
