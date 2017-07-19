News By Tag
Ennov Clinical EDC Version 8 Released
The new EDC user interface includes a new study homepage, system navigator toolbar, and a new dashboard with widgets. In addition, the new responsive design will allow the EDC application to be accessed across all web browsers, on any type of computer or tablet. "The responsive design contained in Ennov Clinical EDC version 8 will give our users the flexibility to work on whatever type of system they are accustomed to, whether that be a desktop, laptop or tablet such as an iPad, and have the same user experience,"
Other Ennov EDC system features and functionality released with version 8 include:
· eCRF Display Mode: the ability to design eCRFs with or without background pictures
· Direct saving of each data value entered – auto save item by item
· History – clickable links of visited pages
· Advanced customization of patient IDs
· Frozen study access – read-only access to frozen studies
"We are excited about the release of Ennov Clinical EDC version 8 and giving our EDC users a harmonized experience as they also use other Ennov solutions such as our Pharmacovigilance system, eTMF solution or our regulated content management platform" said Olivier Pâris, Chief Executive Officer of Ennov. "The other functionalities introduced in this version are a direct result of comments made by our customers in our annual user group meetings and we are pleased to be responsive to their continued needs."
Ennov Clinical EDC can support clinical studies of any size, including very large and complex global trials. Data management teams can easily design, deploy and manage multi-center clinical study data with one comprehensive solution with no programming or advanced IT skills required. Working together with Ennov's ePRO, Randomization, and Medical Coding modules, Ennov Clinical EDC can support all end-to-end needs of capturing data for clinical research.
About Ennov
With over 15 years experience and 150+ Life Sciences clients worldwide, Ennov has the industry's most integrated, cost-effective and user-friendly Life Sciences platform. Our 4 connected solutions, Quality, Regulatory, Clinical and Pharmacovigilance, integrate with your workflow to help reach compliance and productivity goals faster, with no IT skills required. Headquartered in Paris, France, Ennov also has offices in Cambridge, UK, as well as Greensboro, North Carolina and San Francisco, California in the US. Visit our website, http://en.ennov.com, to learn more about our comprehensive Life Sciences platforms.
Media Contact
François Guély, Marketing Director
+33 01 40 38 81 50
fguely@ennov.com
