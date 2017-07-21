News By Tag
Ennov EDC Receives CDISC ODM Certification
Ennov Clinical EDC version 8.0 was certified on the most recent ODM version, 1.3.2. "We are very pleased that Ennov EDC has been certified by the CDISC organization. This shows our customers that Ennov is dedicated to meeting their needs and ensuring our EDC solution is capable of adhering to industry data standards," said Olivier Pâris, Chief Executive Officer of Ennov. "There are not many EDC systems in the market today that have received this CDISC certification, and even fewer that are certified on the current ODM version."
Ennov Clinical EDC can support clinical studies of any size, including very large and complex global trials. Data management teams can easily design, deploy and manage multi-center clinical study data with one comprehensive solution with no programming or advanced IT skills required. Working together with Ennov's ePRO, Randomization, and Medical Coding modules, Ennov Clinical EDC can support all end-to-end needs of capturing data for clinical research. "The rigorous process of this certification proves that Ennov Clinical EDC is fully compatible with the industry standards of data exchange and provides yet another tool to help our clients run efficient and effective clinical research programs", stated Mathieu Fourtillan, Director of Ennov Clinical.
About CDISC
CDISC is a global, nonprofit organization that develops and supports global, platform-independent data standards to enable interoperability between information systems that improves medical research and healthcare. These data standards help streamline processes, improve data quality, facilitate data sharing and help reduce overall cost associated with clinical research and healthcare.
About Ennov
With over 15 years experience and 150+ Life Sciences clients worldwide, Ennov has the industry's most integrated, cost-effective and user-friendly Life Sciences platform. Our 4 connected solutions, Quality, Regulatory, Clinical and Pharmacovigilance, integrate with your workflow to help reach compliance and productivity goals faster, with no IT skills required. Headquartered in Paris, France, Ennov also has offices in Cambridge, UK, as well as Greensboro, North Carolina and San Francisco, California in the US. Visit our website, http://en.ennov.com/
Media Contact
François Guély
+33 01 40 38 81 50
***@ennov.com
