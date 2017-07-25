 
News By Tag
* News
* Newspapers app
* Local News
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Airmont
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Launch shake newspapers app on android

We have launched a new app. This allows you to navigate thousands of newspapers and news from dozens of countries instantly.
 
 
Newspapers
Newspapers
AIRMONT, N.Y. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- We have launched a new app. This allows you to navigate thousands of newspapers and news from dozens of countries instantly.

Keep up to date on all the news from around the world. This application brings together the most important international newspapers, by country. It contains more than 500 newspapers and news portals geographically. It allows access to each of these newspapers simultaneously and in real time. Through this page you can find relevant news in different countries and localities. It is a tool that combines the most important newspapers or magazines in the world, and is essential for an audience that needs to be aware of what is happening in different countries quickly. Allows instant access to hundreds of newspapers and news sites. 1-The local newspapers 2-The national newspapers 3-The international newspapers 4-The famous newspapers of the world 5- The great news sites on: Technology, leisure and free time, music, stars and stars Of the environment, sports , Economy ... etc. Everything is in this application.

Download it now in ➡Google Play Store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=shake.newsp...

See my other published apps ➡https: //play.google.com/store/apps/developer? Id = Daniel + Moya + Diaz

Contact
Moyapps Mobile Software
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Moyapps
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:News, Newspapers app, Local News
Industry:Technology
Location:Airmont - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 25, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share