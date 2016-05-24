Fantastic social networks app!

This application is a powerful marketing tool and saves you time in contacting your friends by social networks.

Screenshot_ 2016- 05- 24- 22- 09- 42~ 2

Contact

Moyapps mobile software

***@moyastapp.tk Moyapps mobile software

End

-- Connect with all social networks and access instantly. With this application you can connect to more than 20 social networks at the same time, all from the application. This application is ideal for those who are in business of sales and advertising in social networks, since they facilitate the work and simplify the access to each one of them. The social networks supported in this application are:FacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedInPinterestGoogle yTumblrRedditImgirFlickrSouncloudVimeoDevianArtBadooTwooLinkedIn4chanYoutubeÚltimas fmmySpaceHi5To these social networks you can access in seconds and connect with your friends, side of the application. Also of the advantages that offers this application son: Higher speed, low data consumption, low consumption of RAM and internal memory, easy to move from one social network to another and visualize in seconds, and good distribution of the application space. So forget the tedious task of accessing each of these networks and download this application. Check the results.Download from Play Store ⬇: