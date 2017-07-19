 
O'Connell Landscape Maintenance Adds Marketing Professional to Team

Amanda Gray joins family owned business to expand marketing and sales efforts to community associations.
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- O'Connell Landscape Maintenance Inc. (OCLM) a leading full-service Orange County, California based landscaping firm, today announced the addition of Amanda Gray to the marketing team. Amanda will take the position of Director of Sales and Marketing reporting to Owner George O'Connell who says: "We're very excited to have Amanda join our team. She will manage every aspect of our marketing program and will focus on developing territories, attending trade shows, improving our social media presence and work with our industry partners to develop strategic relationships."

Prior to joining OCLM Amanda ran the entire marketing function for Peters and Freedman L.L.P. where she helped grow the client base from 750 to 1250. Prior to that Mrs. Gray led the business development efforts for FirstService Residential in San Diego, Inland Empire and the Coachella Valley.

Amanda has worked with homeowner associations for many years and been an active supporter of the Community Association Institute (CAI). She is a graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in San Francisco where she studied Visual Presentation and Space Design. Amanda has completed numerous sales programs such as the Professional Selling Skills workshop for professional training in Exceptional Sales and Service and is designated as an Educated Business Partner by CAI. To contact Amanda call 949-322-1755 or email agray@OCLM.com.

About OCLM

O'Connell Landscape Maintenance is a family owned and operated business with a vision of success that spans several generations as we work in partnership with our customers to enhance their properties.  OCLM specializes in providing homeowner associations with full landscaping and maintenance services including tree trimming programs, water management and educational programs. Through innovation, forward thinking, science and expertise OCLM creates beautiful environments for the communities we serve. We are the experts. For more information, go to http://www.oclm.com/

O'Connell Landscape Maintenance
***@oclm.com
Source:O'Connell Landscape Maintenance
Email:***@oclm.com
Click to Share