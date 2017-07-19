 
Deb Cheslow Releases 6th Book: Unrealogical - Real People, Remarkable Stories of Transformation

 
 
Unrealogical by Deb Cheslow
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Imagine waking up one day and discovering that you suddenly had the power to create anything you desired in your life. Imagine recreating your entire life so that everything was just perfect:  Ideal relationships, ideal career, ideal weight, ideal finances, and anything else you wanted! Think it sounds too good to be true?  It's not!  You already have this power – right this very minute. You just need to learn how to use it!

In her latest book, Unrealogical: Real People, Remarkable Stories of Transformation (Hay House/Balboa Press), author, Deb Cheslow, shares the primary reasons why we settle for the lives we stumble into, rather than purposefully creating the lives we were meant to live and reveals simple strategies for stepping out of our comfortable, boring existence and forging new paths where there are no limits on what we can accomplish.

Deb doesn't stop at theory.  She offers tools to apply the theoretical information to your life.  Then, she goes on to include dozens of stories from her clients who have applied this information to their own lives and created transformational, remarkable results. You'll discover not only what they did to achieve their aspirations, but also how they did it, and how you can do it too!

Learn more about Deb and Unrealogical at https://debcheslow.lpages.co/unrealogical/.

Deb Cheslow is a former United States Air Force Instructor Pilot, a 3rd degree black belt in Chinese Kempo Karate, and a peak performance trainer, speaker, and coach.  She is the CEO of Cheslow Achievement Group, a peak performance consulting firm based in Port Orange, Florida. As the best-selling author of Remarkable Courage, Release, Overcoming Dysthymia, and The Simple Success Solutions, she shares a simple 4-pillar strategy for creating massive success in life.

