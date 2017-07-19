News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Deb Cheslow Releases 6th Book: Unrealogical - Real People, Remarkable Stories of Transformation
In her latest book, Unrealogical:
Deb doesn't stop at theory. She offers tools to apply the theoretical information to your life. Then, she goes on to include dozens of stories from her clients who have applied this information to their own lives and created transformational, remarkable results. You'll discover not only what they did to achieve their aspirations, but also how they did it, and how you can do it too!
Learn more about Deb and Unrealogical at https://debcheslow.lpages.co/
Deb Cheslow is a former United States Air Force Instructor Pilot, a 3rd degree black belt in Chinese Kempo Karate, and a peak performance trainer, speaker, and coach. She is the CEO of Cheslow Achievement Group, a peak performance consulting firm based in Port Orange, Florida. As the best-selling author of Remarkable Courage, Release, Overcoming Dysthymia, and The Simple Success Solutions, she shares a simple 4-pillar strategy for creating massive success in life.
Contact
Angie Flynn
***@debcheslow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse