2018 Call for Artists - Encinitas

Encinitas 2018 Annual Call for Art, 3 Galleries. Opportunity to exhibit in (1) of three galleries. Seeking 2D and 3D art. Free, no fees.

City of Encinitas, Cultural Arts Division

Cheryl Ehlers, Arts Program Assistant

760-633-2748

-- The City of Encinitas Arts Division is seeking artists for individual and group exhibitions of two-dimensional (2-D) and three-dimensional (3-D) artworks. In 2018, the city will mount a total of 56 art exhibits. Artists, both amateur and professional, are invited to submit an application for consideration. The Civic Arts Program was established in 1998 as a service to local artists by the City of Encinitas Arts Division and Commission for the Arts.Exhibit Information SheetsCivic Center (2 month exhibits) - 2D 3DEncinitas Library (6 week exhibits) - 2D 3DEncinitas Community Center 2D (2 month exhibit) 3D (2 month exhibit)EligibilityThe exhibition program is open to artists who live in the city of Encinitas and San Diego county who are age 18 or older. Amateur and professional artists are encouraged to apply.ProcessApplications to exhibit in 2018 are accepted from January through September 15th. A Visual Art Selection Committee, comprised of gallery directors, visual art instructors and professional artists, will jury the applications and determine the exhibit schedule for the following year. Artist notification begins in November.ApplicationVisit http://encinitasca.gov/ visualart for the 2018 Application. Questions email Cheryl Ehlers, Arts Program Assistant, cehlers@encinitasca.gov, (760)633-2746