News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
2018 Call for Artists - Encinitas
Encinitas 2018 Annual Call for Art, 3 Galleries. Opportunity to exhibit in (1) of three galleries. Seeking 2D and 3D art. Free, no fees.
Exhibit Information Sheets
Civic Center (2 month exhibits) - 2D 3D
Encinitas Library (6 week exhibits) - 2D 3D
Encinitas Community Center 2D (2 month exhibit) 3D (2 month exhibit)
Eligibility
The exhibition program is open to artists who live in the city of Encinitas and San Diego county who are age 18 or older. Amateur and professional artists are encouraged to apply.
Process
Applications to exhibit in 2018 are accepted from January through September 15th. A Visual Art Selection Committee, comprised of gallery directors, visual art instructors and professional artists, will jury the applications and determine the exhibit schedule for the following year. Artist notification begins in November.
Application
Visit http://encinitasca.gov/
Contact
City of Encinitas, Cultural Arts Division
Cheryl Ehlers, Arts Program Assistant
760-633-2748
***@encinitasca.gov
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 24, 2017