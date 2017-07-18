News By Tag
Interview Opportunities Progressive Democrats Issue Challenge to DNC With "Summer of Progress"
What: Challenging Democrats to support and run on a progressive agenda
Where: In Washington, D.C. and nationwide
Why: To win elections and implement policies that work for all—not just the elite
When: Already underway, and culminating on July 25th
How: Via Direct Actions and a Petition Drive for the People's Platform
Washington, D.C.— Progressive Democrats of America (PDA) has joined forces with other leading progressives in "the Summer of Progress" to support "the People's Platform." The large and growing coalition already includes National Nurses United, Young Progressives Demanding Action, Our Revolution, Democracy for America, The Women's March, Democratic Socialists of America, #AllofUs, and dozens of other organizations.
Progressive Democrats of America Executive Director Donna Smith said, "To win in the 2018 midterm elections and beyond, Democrats must support legislation that addresses the needs of everyday Americans. Starting now, Democrats must embrace a bold vision and start to build a society and economy that works for everyone—not just the wealthiest elite. Every American should have high quality healthcare--including family planning, free college, a livable planet, equal protection under the law, voting rights, and a job that pays a living wage. We'll keep fighting until everyone fully enjoys all of these basic rights and necessities."
Smith added, "During this summer's congressional recess, our coalition will be organizing and empowering our supporters to schedule a meeting, town hall, or direct action to demand that Democratic members of Congress support the Peoples Platform. We are also gathering support from everyday Americans via a national petition drive, and our coalition will deliver the petitions to the Democratic National Committee on July 25th."
Coalition members demand that the DNC and all House Democrats endorse and cosponsor the following platform:
1. Medicare for All: H.R. 676 Medicare For All Act
2. Free College Tuition: H.R. 1880 College for All Act
3. Worker Rights: H.R.15 Raise the Wage Act
4. Women's Health and Rights: H.R.771 EACH Woman Act
5. Voting Rights: H.R. 2840 Automatic Voter Registration Act
6. Environmental Justice: Renewable Energy (Details TBA)
7. Equal Justice For All: H.R. 3227 Justice is Not For Sale Act
8. Taxing Wall Street: H.R. 1144 Inclusive Prosperity Act
Progressive Democrats of America is a grassroots political action committee. The organization was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and U.S. politics by working inside the party and outside with peace, justice, civil rights, environmental, and other reform movements. PDA's Healthcare Not Warfare campaign brings together the need for a comprehensive and universal healthcare system with our advocacy for scaled-down military spending and reliance on non-military approaches to foreign policy, rather than regime change and military action.
The PDA National Advisory Board includes: Representatives John Conyers, Jr., Barbara Lee, Keith Ellison, Raul Grijalva, and James McGovern; as well as progressive leaders including Academy Award winning documentarian Michael Moore, Actress / Activist Mimi Kennedy, Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Author Jim Hightower, and Radio Hosts / Authors Lila Garrett and Thom Hartmann. Esteemed activists Michael Lighty, Medea Benjamin, Steve Cobble, Kristin Cabral, Bill Fletcher, Jr., Robert Score, and Dr. Paul Song, M.D. also serve on the PDA Advisory Board. For more information please see: http://www.pdamerica.org
For interviews please contact:
Executive Director Donna Smith donna@pdamerica.org / 720-256-8373
Deputy Director Michael Fox mikefox@pdamerica.org / 727-320-4502
Healthcare Expert Dr. Bill Honigman, MD DrBillHonigman@
Communications Director Mike Hersh mike@pdamerica.org / 301-602-9388
