Medical Marijuana Awareness Day – Pensacola

Meet Florida's Marijuana Experts Monday, Aug. 7
Sponsored by Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida & Marijuana Med Today
 
MMTC FL's Turner Davis explains how to get a medical marijuana card.
PENSACOLA, Fla. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- There is a lot of misinformation about the new laws concerning medical marijuana in Florida. With this in mind, Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida (MMTC FL) has developed a Medical Marijuana Awareness Day series of educational events. These one day seminars help Florida residents around the state have a better understanding of both the law and the treatments available for medical cannabis in a more personal setting. The first Medical Marijuana Awareness Day event took place in The Villages, a retirement community north of Orlando. Standing room only at the event confirmed the need and interest in medical cannabis. MMTC's recently opened Pensacola clinic is the next city to host a Medical Marijuana Awareness Day. The event is located at Skopelas, a historic boutique hotel & fine dining restaurant In downtown Pensacola. The free event is from 9am-3pm.

Dr. Michelle Beasley brought her previous medical marijuana practice under the MMTC umbrella and now oversees the Pensacola location. "I'm excited about having a Medical Marijuana Awareness Day event in Pensacola. It will help our local community separate the truth from the myths surrounding this industry," states Dr. Beasley.

Dr. Beasley is the first medical doctor in Pensacola to accept new patients for treatment with medical marijuana. Currently she is most commonly treating patients with cancer, muscle spasms, and seizures, but is qualified and specially trained to work with patients with other conditions. Dr. Beasley has a background as a practicing pediatrician.

Notable speakers will include Dr.  Beasley and Chief Medical Officer for MMTC FL, Dr. Joseph Dorn. Topics include "What is Medical Marijuana?" "How do you get a FL CC Card?" and stories from real patients. Presentations from Sutterra Wellness and  Knox dispensaries will also be included.

To register online visit marijuanaaware.com or call toll-free (844) 682-8261. There is no charge to register and light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida currently has clinics in Jacksonville, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, The Villages, Seminole, Miami, Pensacola, with locations in Ft Walton and Longwood coming soon. Patients can establish a relationship with one of the providers, including Dr. Dorn or Dr. Beasley, through a telemedicine eVisit session or initial face to face visit at one of their office locations at no charge. MMTC FL has one of the lowest annual fees in Florida.

