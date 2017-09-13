Country(s)
Industry News
CSI Brings Positive Economic Impact to Five Private Clubs in Wilmington, NC
Club Specialists International (CSI) successfully impacts not just one private Wilmington Club, but 5 historic private Clubs located within an 8-mile radius of each other. Recently Kevin Stark, Principal of CSI visited all 5 Clubs to check-in on their progress since 2008 and was proud to report the incredible success each Club still enjoys as a direct result of implementing CSI's strategic initiatives.
Cape Fear Country Club (est. 1896) one of the oldest private Clubs in North Carolina retained CSI to conduct a Strategic Club Assessment of the Club operation. Cape Fear was experiencing management issues, declining membership, inconsistent standard operating procedures and needed to update their governance documents. "Not only did we present outstanding finalists for the General Manager position, but the Board boldly selected their very first female General Manager in the Club's 121-year history," states Stark. Cape Fear Country Club boasts an original Donald Ross designed 18-hole golf course. Results include outstanding management from Mary Geiss who is now in her 9th year as General Manager, record membership numbers, an evolving strategic plan, with a recently completed expansion of Club amenities.
The Surf Club (est. 1941) is both a historic and popular beach Club located in Wrightsville Beach, NC. The Club was experiencing:
Pine Valley Country Club (est. 1955) had many of the same issues as Surf Club before hiring CSI. Stark comments, "Within 14 months we helped the Club achieve: a stabilized and steadily growing cash position; record membership numbers; a strategic plan; a cohesive and improved governance process; and record member satisfaction scores." The GM recently accepted another position after 6½ years of outstanding achievements.
Cape Fear Club (est. 1866) was founded on March 3, 1866, and incorporated by the General Assembly on Feb. 8, 1872. It is generally recognized as the oldest men's social Club of its kind in North Carolina and the oldest gentleman's city club in the South in continuous existence. "Since 2010 when the board retained CSI, the Club has added a net 100 new members, has a steadily growing cash position, and outstanding management from Bob Geiss who is now in his 8th year as the Clubs General Manager," reports Stark.
Figure 8 Yacht Club (est. 1983) is a well-established yacht Club steeped in nautical tradition. Stark summarizes, "Since the 2010 implementation of the CSI initiatives, the Club has record membership numbers, outstanding management from Peter Gushanas who is now in his 7th year as the Club General Manager, outstanding membership satisfaction scores, revised by-laws, and a strategic plan."
Club Specialists International is a team of industry professionals that bring over 150 years of collective Club/Hospitality experience in private Clubs, resort, restaurants, race tracks, real estate development, marketing, and operations management. CSI has consulted with over 200 clients and specializes in the development, operations, revenue growth, membership development, purchasing, human resources, food & beverage, key personnel selection, performance management criteria, financial management, facilities planning, and strategic planning.
Contact
Kevin Stark
CSI Co-Owner
***@clubspecialists.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse