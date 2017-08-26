Country(s)
Medical Marijuana Awareness Days Fall Conferences
Jacksonville, Orlando, St. Petersburg, The Villages and Tallahassee
Marc Matoza, co-founder of cannabis education resource Marijuana Med Today, said, "We are proud to be conducting a medical marijuana conference for potential and current users, delivered by some of the leading medical marijuana experts in Florida."
Conference presenters include medical doctors, patients with experience with the current system, leading cannabis pharmacists, and licensed medical marijuana dispensing organization personnel.
Attendees can expect to:
• LEARN about the properties of medical marijuana and how it works on the human body and on various medical conditions, and about how to get a Compassionate Use Registry identification card under Florida law.
• HEAR testimonials from a panel of doctors, practitioners, and medical marijuana patients, and have access to them in a Q&A session.
• MEET representatives from Florida licensed medical marijuana dispensing organizations and clinics.
"Floridians interested in obtaining Florida Compassionate Use Registry identification cards have been asking for this type of conference to help them address their medical condition," said Sonny Davis, president and CEO of Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida.
The Fall conference series has announced the following events:
• September 13th - Jacksonville - ALoft Tapestry Park
• September 27th - Orlando - Embassy Suites by Hilton North, Altamonte Springs
• October 16th - St. Petersburg - Staybridge Suites, Downtown St. Petersburg
• October 26th - The Villages - Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter
• November 8th - Tallahassee - Venue TBA
Attendees can register at MarijuanaAware.com or by calling (844) 682-8261.
This conference series is produced by Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida and Marijuana Med Today. Sponsors include the licensed medical marijuana dispensing organizations Surterra Wellness, Knox Medical, and Aphria.
Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida connects physicians, pharmacists, medical marijuana leaders, and patients to provide you or your loved one the best care in the industry. Our mission is to support and encourage the public's safe access to effective treatment with medical marijuana. Our services range from assistance in obtaining a Compassionate Use Registry identification card to prescribing only the highest quality product from organizations that can demonstrate a true dedication to quality assurance and product consistency.
For more information, email info@mmtcfl.com or call (844) 682-8261.
Marijuana Med Today is an online medical marijuana information and education resource created to help people with lifestyle medical conditions learn about the benefits of cannabis from a credible source. The website integrates news and advice from medical doctors, cannabis experts, and health coaches by providing articles, information, research, and resources, broken down by the various conditions and applications.
For more information, contact Marc Matoza at Marc@MarijuanaMedToday.com or call (408) 930-3004.
