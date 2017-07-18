News By Tag
Major Expansion of Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Practice Group at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek
Enhanced Department, to be Co-Chaired by Steven Kuperschmid and Richard Frankel, to Focus on Protection, Compliance, Response and Litigation
"Our cybersecurity practice began several years ago largely to address health care privacy matters, but the reality of today is that virtually every industry has the critical need for expert legal guidance on data security and protection, regulatory compliance, breach investigation and response, and litigation,"
"Steve Kuperschmid has extensive corporate, financial and regulatory experience with a long history of working in the technology, e-commerce and internet space, including advising boards on risk management and M&A diligence as it relates to cyber. Richard Frankel is a recognized authority on cyber threats and complex coordinated cyber attacks and brings a lengthy and respected federal law enforcement perspective to the practice group," noted Silvers. "Together, this dynamic leadership will further expand our firm's cybersecurity capabilities."
The Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Practice Group will include: John DeMaro, Leora F. Ardizzone, Andrew Garbarino, Neil Novikoff, Nicole Della Ragione, David Durso and Gregory Kowalsky.
"Data security is crucial in nearly every industry – retail, hospitality, finance, real estate, health care, communications – and every business needs to be vigilant to protect themselves against economic loss and liability, large regulatory fines and crippling reputational damage," Kuperschmid stressed.
"The threats are out there, the threats are real, and the consequences could be devastating,"
Steven Kuperschmid joined Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in November 2016 with vast experience representing start-ups, entrepreneurs, family businesses, public and privately owned institutional companies and private equity funds in mergers, acquisitions and capital raising transactions, and counsels on board advisory and corporate governance matters. He has worked in a broad range of industries including technology, pharmaceutical and chemical, health care, retail, construction, and manufacturing and distribution. Kuperschmid received his Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University School of Law, and also holds a bachelor's degree from New York University.
Richard Frankel recently joined Ruskin Moscou Faltischek after a long and distinguished career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and is a recognized authority on cyber threats and complex coordinated cyber attacks. At the FBI he led several field divisions as Special Agent In-Charge, overseeing criminal investigations, as well as undercover and tactical operations with an emphasis on threat-based, intelligence-
For more than 49 years, Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C., headquartered in Uniondale, has built a reputation as one of the region's leading providers of innovative legal services. Its attorneys are practical, experienced advocates who measure their success by their clients' success. Cornerstone groups in all major practice areas of the law are represented at the firm, including corporate and securities, financial services, commercial litigation, intellectual property, health care, real estate, employment, not-for-profit, cybersecurity and data privacy, energy, and trusts and estates. Clients include large and mid-sized corporations, privately held businesses, institutions and individuals.
For more information go to: http://www.rmfpc.com/
Media Contact
Audrey Cohen
acohen@epoch5.com
