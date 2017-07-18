News By Tag
Catch up at Southern Ocean Chamber Pop Up happening August 9
Drop in at 691 Mill Creek Road Unit #8 Stafford Township to find out what is planned for fall and the holiday season at regional chamber's summer pop up meeting beginning at 330pm
Find out about upcoming fall programs like our Founded in Family Forum, Holidays Redefined Shopping Roll Out, Shop Small Saturday and Southern Ocean Made kick off. Save the dates for After Hours, and Holiday Parties. Informal and informative while checking out space available for businesses to open or expand within our region.
In partnership with the Ocean County Board of Realtors, we have dedicated a portion of our scheduled membership meetings to take place in commercial space that is currently for sale or lease. This ground breaking way to bring potential business expansion or relocation into our area, by gathering key decision makers, entrepreneurs, and local stakeholders to view space. There is no cost to attend, but a suggested donation of $10 to benefit The Maximilian Foundation/Hope Sheds Light.
RSVP is recommended, as space varies per location. Please call 609 494 7211 or info@sochamber.com
