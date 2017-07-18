Country(s)
Latino Leaders Network Celebrates 50th Luncheon Series Event
Mickey Ibarra of Salt Lake City to introduce new book,
"Latino Leaders Speak: Personal Stories of Struggle and Triumph"
WASHINGTON - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Latino Leaders Network (LLN), a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing leaders together, will convene its 50th Latino Leaders Luncheon Series event on Thursday, July 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Grand America Hotel (555 Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101). Since 2004, the luncheon series has provided a national platform for prominent Latino leaders to share their personal stories of obstacles overcome to achieve success.
A native Utahn, the Honorable Mickey Ibarra, is a political pioneer who has served the Latino community for over 30 years in Washington, D.C. Mr. Ibarra formerly served as Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the White House for President Clinton. Recognized by Hispanic Magazine as one of the top "25 Most Powerful Hispanics in Washington, D.C.," Mr. Ibarra now serves as president of the Ibarra Strategy Group, a government relations and public affairs firm in the nation's capital. Prior to his White House appointment, he was the Political Manager for the National Education Association.
Mr. Ibarra is an acclaimed author, publishing his first book in 2015 titled Mickeyisms: 30 Tips for Success. His new book released last month, Latino Leaders Speak: Personal Stories of Struggle and Triumph, features 33 keynote addresses delivered at the Latino Leaders Luncheon Series by leaders from a wide variety of occupations, including government, sports, entertainment, education, journalism and more.
"I am thrilled to return to Salt Lake City to celebrate this important milestone for the Latino Leaders Network," said Mr. Ibarra. "It is an honor to deliver the event's keynote address to share my personal story for the first time in my hometown."
Guest speakers include Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía, Voto Latino President and CEO Maria Teresa Kumar, Latinos in Action Founder and Executive Director Dr. Jose Enriquez, and the Ibarra Foundation Chair and Founder David Ibarra.
Past honorees scheduled to attend include author, artist and media consultant, Lionel Sosa, former Texas State Senator and President of the National Conference of State Legislatures, Leticia Van de Putte, and past Superintendent of Public Instruction for the State of Oregon, Susan Castillo.
Sponsors include the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, Southwest Airlines, Zions Bank, Injury Care Solutions, Regence Bluecross Blueshield of Utah, Emerging Airport Ventures, David Ibarra Enterprises and Telemundo.
