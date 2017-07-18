Certificate of Achievement Recognises Team Player

Top class mate recognition for Peter Holt

-- Goldcrest House service user Peter Holt is recognised by his peers as "Classmate of the Year" during an end of year vote at Goole College.Having recently completed a part-time entry level Skills for Further Learning and Employment the final day saw classmates vote on who they thought deserved recognition for their contribution to the class. Peter came out on top with the most votes based on his positive attitude to learning and his fellow classmates.Peter Holt says: "I'm very happy to receive this recognition. I saw college as a chance to further my qualifications, to gain a better job in the future, and to develop new skills and meet new friends. I've now achieved much of what I set out to do."Danielle Ripley, co-ordinator for training, quality assurance, service user reviews & clinical wellbeing says: "Our long-term care plans are ultimately about enablement. Peter wanted to go to college to further his Maths and English skills as well as make new friends, we were keen to support Peter with his decision and make it happen for him. He has flourished during his time at the Goole College and the award is very deserved."Developing and maintaining relationships, learning new skills, and acquiring new knowledge are all part of the Goldcrest House mission to promote normalization and inclusion.Based on Boothferry Road Goldcrest House is a centre of excellence dedicated to addressing the individual needs of adults over 18 affected by Autistic Spectrum Disorder and learning difficulties. It provides residential care, supported living, long and short term respite care, day services and outreach to meet the varied needs of those who access the service 52 weeks a year; its aim is to be the UK's quality service of choice