Eton Institute Rated 'A' by the Dubai SME Rating Framework
Eton Institute has been awarded an 'A' rating from Dubai SME. The Rating Framework ranks companies on five criteria: business performance; innovation; international expansion; corporate governance; and corporate social
The rating provides an independent assessment of SMEs that generate innovative ideas and create career opportunities, with the objective of increasing market productivity in the Emirates. Dubai Economic Department estimates that SMEs make up 95 per cent of the approximately 200,000 firms registered with it, which produce 40 per cent of its GDP.
"We are focused on empowering individuals through outstanding learning and strive to positively impact the lives of our learners. Founded in Dubai and grown internationally, our A rating is the recognition of our position as a key contributor to the language education community. Our bespoke solutions for regional learners with international aspirations are the result of our tireless dedication to the prosperity of the UAE", said Romina Mahtani, CEO at Eton Institute.
Eton Institute has been recognized based on key areas of strength and improvement:
To know more about our initiatives that provide world-class learning solutions, please visit www.etoninstitute.com (https://etoninstitute.com/
Media Contact
Manon Hazell
8003866
***@etoninstitute.com
