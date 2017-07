Eton Institute Rated 'A' by the Dubai SME Rating Framework

Eton Institute has been awarded an 'A' rating from Dubai SME. The Rating Framework ranks companies on five criteria: business performance; innovation; international expansion; corporate governance; and corporate social

-- Eton Institute, an international language training provider headquartered in the UAE, has been awarded an 'A' rating by the Dubai SME Rating Framework. An extension of the SME100 awards, the system provides a comprehensive assessment of SMEs' overall performance based on financial and operational criteria.The rating provides an independent assessment of SMEs that generate innovative ideas and create career opportunities, with the objective of increasing market productivity in the Emirates. Dubai Economic Department estimates that SMEs make up 95 per cent of the approximately 200,000 firms registered with it, which produce 40 per cent of its GDP."We are focused on empowering individuals through outstanding learning and strive to positively impact the lives of our learners. Founded in Dubai and grown internationally, our A rating is the recognition of our position as a key contributor to the language education community. Our bespoke solutions for regional learners with international aspirations are the result of our tireless dedication to the prosperity of the UAE", said Romina Mahtani, CEO at Eton Institute.Eton Institute has been recognized based on key areas of strength and improvement:Business Performance, Innovation, Corporate Governance and Excellence, International Expansion and Corporate Social Responsibility.To know more about our initiatives that provide world-class learning solutions, please visit www.etoninstitute.com ( https://etoninstitute.com/ ).