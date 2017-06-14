News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Eton Institute Receives DKP and DIAC "The Year of Giving 2017" Award
Eton Institute has been recognized by Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP) and Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) with "The Year of Giving 2017" award.
This event was in celebration of "The Year of Giving 2017" initiated by the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to highlight values such as: Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Volunteering and Serving the Nation, among companies and institutions across the UAE.
In addition to its impressive record of giving back to the community, below are some of the more recent CSR initiatives that Eton Institute has carried out, as part of its mission to promote tolerance and cultural diversity through languages and communication:
Free Language Courses
Eton Institute provides free learning through its easy-to-use virtual platform, LiveOnline. Sessions on language and culture are delivered, for free, to its community of learners in the UAE as well as anywhere in the world.
Free Language Assessments for Businesses
Supporting companies to identify language proficiency level of their employees for business growth, Eton Institute offers a 'Free Language Health Check', a simple yet accurate placement test for English and/or Arabic.
Free Cultural Workshops
Eton Institute conducts free cultural workshops for the UAE's expat community. From learning cultural dos and don'ts to tips on matters such as renting an apartment, these workshops support new expats as they explore their host country. A workshop was recently held at DKP Conference Room on 17th May 2017.
Phrasebooks and eBooks Giveaway
Following the distribution of 2 million Emirati Phrasebooks (in celebration of the UAE 45th National Day in December 2016), Eton Institute has been giving out more Emirati Phrasebooks to mosques across Dubai and Abu Dhabi during Ramadan. In addition, Eton Institute has provided language eBooks to its students (in the language of their choice), since January 2017.
Book Drive During Festive Holidays
Throughout the winter holiday season, Eton Institute set up a book drive wherein learners, staff and instructors donated books. Eton Institute partnered with the UAEBBY (UAE Board on Books for Young People), receiving the learning materials for their local communities.
"It's always a privilege to be part of a community that recognizes the values of hospitality and generosity, and this recognition validates our efforts to pursue bigger and better projects focused on personal development for the community. We are honoured to have received "The Year of Giving 2017" award presented by DKP and DIAC Managing Director, Mr. Mohammad Abdullah. Giving back to the community has been and always will be our passion", said Romina Mahtani, CEO at Eton Institute.
To know more about our future CSR initiatives and activities and participate individually or as a corporate group, please visit www.etoninstitute.com.
*END*
About Eton Institute:
Eton Institute operates with the understanding that languages, communication, and culture are fundamental to the human experience and necessary for individual and organization's future success. Offering solutions in over 160 Languages since 2006, the Institute has helped thousands of companies resolve international bottlenecks through customized communication and culture solutions with operations in UAE, UK, USA, Hong Kong and India.
Eton Institute has developed unique, proven engagement methodologies and techniques, and is proud to be associated with top international organizations and to successfully connect leading global business to opportunity.
Eton Institute is an Approved Center for the delivery of Cambridge Exams. Additionally all language courses offered by Eton Institute are EAQUALS-accredited and meet Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) standards set by Council of Europe.
For additional information please contact:
Manon Hazell
Marketing Manager
Eton Institute
Ph: +971 4 4386 809
manon.hazell@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse