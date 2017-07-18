 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Pared Down to Impress: The Power of Monochrome and Neoclassicism

Black and white is a classic combination as is Chanel's tweed jacket. The shadowy palette is the most perfect example of what's chic and timeless. This is also the foundation that many other styles build upon.
 
 
The Power of Monochrome and Neoclassicism
The Power of Monochrome and Neoclassicism
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Black and white is a classic combination as is Chanel's tweed jacket. The shadowy palette is the most perfect example of what's chic and timeless. This is also the foundation that many other styles build upon. Monochrome can be just white, black, or gray. To others, this can be beige, taupes, browns, and just about any color that can stand on its own or can be the right backdrop for other objects and accents.

Monochrome can also include gold, brass, raw timber, and marble. More and more stylists are using these to make monochrome a little bit less bland.

Monochrome Needs Layers and Textures

The key to crafting a beautiful monochromatic interior is to layer and properly use textures. Letting colors not take center stage means you have to know how to use contrasting materials like leather, linen, timber that's been bleached out, etc.

In a monochromatic color scheme, the hue is typically presented in varying degrees of intensity and value. It could be different shades of exactly the same color.

Monochrome Is Classical

If you believe that classics will never go out of fashion, then you are on the right zone. Interiors in monochrome look stylish and elegant. They can appear restrained only in the wrong hands, but in the best and most artistic hands, neoclassic interiors are respectable and individualistic.

Monochrome Says No to Dark Hues

Neoclassic interiors avoid oppressive décor and dark hues. If you want to arrange your home in monochromatic style, then use elements that would bring about brightness and airiness. While you veer away from dark colors, you can, however, use contrasting colors. And you can absolutely use cream, blue, pearl, sandy colors and tints of olive.

A more secluded or quiet room in your home such as the bedroom could use a gentle combination such as gold and gray. The living room deserves a more active and warmer color combination. Use gold, cream, pink, pearl or cherry blossoms.

Monochrome Uses Color Accents

The right accents will dilute the single hue and make it leap to life. You can use ultramarine, turquoise, terracotta, red wine or emerald green. There are many other equally exciting colors to choose from.

Neoclassicism has made the use of such colors possible. Other materials are also now allowed in a monochrome setting because of the neoclassic elements. The only condition that you need to think of now is to find quality materials. There is no room for cheap stuff here.

Monochrome Equals Classicism

You must also try to maintain the lovely features of classicism. Don't venture into modernity or you would end up losing the very elements that keep monochrome palette the way it should be.

Neoclassicism is different from its origin as it offers simpler elements, even to the point of being a minimalist. There are fewer furniture pieces compared to the classical interiors. Every piece is beautiful and functional inside the neoclassical home. There is no space for fanciful cupboards or drawers.

Monochrome Levels of Lighting

Now it's time to talk about lighting. This element plays a huge role in neoclassical interiors because it creates the atmosphere or the mood inside the home. Consider the different levels of lighting inside a monochromatic home. Use a lovely crystal chandelier to balance the layered single hue.

Monochrome lighting should be refined and elegant, just like the rest of the interiors.

Neoclassic Décor and Accessories

Find the most interesting silk cushions, tapestries, mirrors, sofas and paintings. These will create a feeling of comfort as well as quiet luxury.

Neoclassic also means loving beautiful textiles, basic carpet, and woven fabrics. Let all these details come to play and you'd have the perfect monochrome yet interesting setting. http://www.mccreerys.com

