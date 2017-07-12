News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Classic And Contemporary Interior Design: Seeing The Stark Contrasts
Classic design is often associated with any style coming from the 18th century. Since this is so, the chief design element that you must concentrate on is the furniture that you will invest in.
Which styles would suit your taste?
Classic Is Timeless
Classic design is often associated with any style coming from the 18th century. Since this is so, the chief design element that you must concentrate on is the furniture that you will invest in. Your eventual choice will symbolize your style so consider the timeless pieces like Chippendale, Queen Anne, French provincial and Neoclassical.
The living room and dining room are the most common areas that showcase the lovely period pieces here mentioned.
Generally, achieving the classical style means finding a focal point (more often than not, the furniture) around which the aesthetics will be balanced or harmonized. Picture a marble fireplace that is flanked on both sides by gilded light sconces and you have just created a beautiful foundation. Crown this with a gold-framed mirror and you have achieved an arrangement that, when split in two, will have similar elements on both sides.
The color palette for classical style takes inspiration from the rich cultures of the past. The most glamorous periods in history were chiefly inspired by colors of nature such as blues, browns, greens, yellows; and muted colors such as pink, gray and terracotta. Putting in black will accentuate your scheme so that you will enhance the beauty of the rooms in your home.
Classical motifs include Greek and Roman busts, urns and columns. If you want to use the Egyptian obelisks then that is also allowable. All these can be used as literal decorative accessories or they can also be stenciled as patterns on your walls. Wallpapers that come with classical designs are many so all you have to do is pick the one that catches your eye.
As for the flooring; use stone, hardwood, marble and any other material that depicts opulence.
Modernism Is Straightforward
If you are always on the go and you want a home that reflects just that, then the modern interior design should suit you well. To achieve modern interiors, be sure to familiarize yourself first with the aspect of movement. Find floor plans and photos and feel (rather than just see) the overall aesthetics that you would want to realize.
https://www.youtube.com/
Keep in mind that you would now want a Mid-century design that is epitomized by minimalism, simple lines and monochromatic color schemes. Veer away from crowded designs and just stick to not overdoing your style. With modernism, less is always best so for your furniture choice, look for the simplest designs. Find non-complex textures and colors that would complement the clean lines of your walls and flooring. http://www.mccreerys.com/
If you are to include a few patterns, then make this an area rug that is place in the middle of the beautiful hardwood floors. You can also buy vintage repros so that you can keep with the style of this era.
For your furniture material, use a lot of stainless steel, plastic, glass and chic wood. Be sure to create an intimate seating setup, again, never get distracted from your goal which is minimalism.
If you are designing with a strict budget but would still want original furniture, then be sure to check out flea markets, garage sales, auctions, thrift stores and estate sales. You would be surprised at the number of lovely pieces that you would find there – and at the lowest prices.
Classic or modern, the overall look of your home really depends on your personality. These guidelines are just, well, guidelines. Use them to direct you to the right path then work your style from there!
Contact
McCreery's Home Furnishings
***@mccreerys.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse