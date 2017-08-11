The American Way Woven Nook - www.mccreerys.com

News By Tag
The American Way Woven Nook
Did you know that wicker's been around from the Ancient Egyptians' time? Some of the oldest known boxes and chests were woven reeds and palms.
Weaving is one of the oldest known types of craftsmanship. Since this kind of furniture has been made, many people were instantly enamored by it from the regular folks, even some presidents (John F. Kennedy used to have a rocking chair that comes complete with a seat and woven wicker back).
Wicker – The American Way
It was not until the 1840s that the wicker industry became quite famous in the U.S. Cyrus Wakefield was interested in the production of rattan that was used in packing cargo on many ships. He was the one who saw the potential of these material in furniture making.
Just a decade later, wicker furniture was already a popular piece and a functional one at that. Indoor wicker furniture became popular during 1865 till 1880 and since preferences and tastes evolve, manufacturers started making custom-made pieces.
The wicker industry took a rest in the 1930s when its popularity waned. It was not until the '70s that wicker became a popular material yet again. And from then till now, the wicker industry has become a basic staple in many furniture making shops.
Wicker is loved because it is a sturdy yet light material. This is a suitable material whether you're going to use the piece inside your home or in your patio or porch.
There are different varieties of plants that are used as wicker – grasses (including bamboo), reeds, creepers (which includes rattan), and some thin branches of trees. Willow branches are also used.
Dress Up the Patio
Now let's not misunderstand the term wicker. This is not a material used in the creation of furniture. This only means a piece that was made from natural materials.
Wicker is also understood to be a method that's used in weaving materials to create the most beautiful furniture pieces.
Wicker furniture is often rattan which is an awesome vine because it is pliable when heated but sturdy when finally molded. As soon as rattan is cooled, you can use the piece to decorate your porch or the patio.
Wicker furniture looks amazing in a patio because it has a natural, earthy appeal. This makes it suitable to this outdoor space as it helps stage a natural ambiance.
Durability is yet another factor that makes wicker pieces an amazing addition to outdoor habitats. Quality wicker pieces can last up to 15 years which is great news for those who would want to have wicker furniture in their patios.
Wicker pieces also do not require heavy maintenance. These are meant to weather extreme climatic conditions. Just make sure that you protect these furniture pieces from moisture as they can be attacked by mold. Other than this, you just need to wipe a wicker piece now and then to keep it looking clean.
One other advantage of using wicker furniture, even outdoors, is that it's a renewable material. Bamboo spells environmental friendliness, suitability, and durability in one. It takes just five years to regrow a previously hewn down bamboo. Compare this to the 50 years required to be able to harvest a tree and you'd begin to love wicker pieces. http://www.mccreerys.com
Unlike wood, wicker furniture can also be made from synthetic materials. These days, resin and recycled plastic are now being used in the creation of some of the most beautiful woven pieces. Synthetic furniture pieces are a great alternative to natural wicker intended to be used outdoors.
