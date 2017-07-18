Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Remains Number 1 on TripAdvisor

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah continues to be the leading hotel in Sharjah retaining the number one position

Coral- Beach- Resort- Sharjah- - - Pool

Media Contact

+971502093801

***@gmail.com +971502093801

End

-- Coral Beach Resort Sharjah continues to be the leading hotel in Sharjah retaining the number one position on TripAdvisor out of the 79 hotels in the city. The hotel has been receiving raving reviews from its guests who have been consistently rating it as the most outstanding property in Sharjah. While 63 per cents of the 1,023 reviews rated it as excellent, 27% called it very good.Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Haytham A. Aziz, Hotel Manager for Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "It is exceptional quality of product and service that sets us apart from the competition. The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah enjoys an outstanding reputation both locally and internationally, and we are truly grateful to our guests for appreciating our hard work. The superb reviews and feedback on TripAdvisor serve as a great motivation for all our team and help us to improve and maintain our superior standards. We believe we are only as good as the last review, therefore it is vital to understand our guests' requirements and meet their expectations at every step."The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com