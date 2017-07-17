 
TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Emerging Trends in Data Breach & Privacy Litigation

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Emerging Trends in Data Breach & Privacy Litigation: A 2017 Perspective
 
 
NEW YORK - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: "Emerging Trends in Data Breach & Privacy Litigation: A 2017 Perspective LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for August 1, 2017 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

As data breach and privacy litigation continues to proliferate and garner attention from various industries, litigators and regulators around the world are confronted with the increasing challenges and complexities in each passing day. To help defend against identity theft and to protect sensitive data against breach, companies and their counsel should ensure a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic legal framework and emerging developments in data breach and privacy litigation. They must also ensure that their privacy policies and procedures are up to date.

In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide and present to the audience an in-depth analysis of the Emerging Trends in Data Breach & Privacy Litigation. Speakers will also present key developments surrounding this significant topic.

Key topics include:

§  Fundamental Framework of Data Breach and Privacy Litigation

§  Data Breach and Privacy Litigation Cases

§  Opportunities, Challenges, and Risks

§  Recent Trends and Developments

Speakers/Faculty Panel

SnoopWall, Inc.

Mark Bermingham

VP Marketing & Business Development

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Brett M. Doran

Shareholder

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/privacy-...

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
