TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Emerging Trends in Data Breach & Privacy Litigation
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Emerging Trends in Data Breach & Privacy Litigation: A 2017 Perspective
Event Synopsis:
As data breach and privacy litigation continues to proliferate and garner attention from various industries, litigators and regulators around the world are confronted with the increasing challenges and complexities in each passing day. To help defend against identity theft and to protect sensitive data against breach, companies and their counsel should ensure a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic legal framework and emerging developments in data breach and privacy litigation. They must also ensure that their privacy policies and procedures are up to date.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide and present to the audience an in-depth analysis of the Emerging Trends in Data Breach & Privacy Litigation. Speakers will also present key developments surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
§ Fundamental Framework of Data Breach and Privacy Litigation
§ Data Breach and Privacy Litigation Cases
§ Opportunities, Challenges, and Risks
§ Recent Trends and Developments
Speakers/Faculty Panel
SnoopWall, Inc.
Mark Bermingham
VP Marketing & Business Development
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Brett M. Doran
Shareholder
