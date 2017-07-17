Brett M. Doran, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast

News By Tag
Brett M. Doran, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Emerging Trends in Data Breach & Privacy Litigation: A 2017 Perspective LIVE Webcast
About Brett M. Doran
Brett M. Doran concentrates his practice on class action defense and commercial litigation, with a focus on consumer class actions, TCPA defense, data breach and privacy litigation, financial services and securities litigation. He also represents clients in internal and SEC investigations, government contract bid protests, and commercial contracts litigation. As a member of the firm's national eDiscovery and eRetention Practice Group, Brett assists clients on data retention, litigation preparedness and electronic discovery.
AboutGreenberg Traurig, LLP
Greenberg Traurig is an international law firm with approximately 2000 attorneys and governmental affairs professionals in more than 38 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The firm's attorneys help clients bridge diverse legal systems and cultures, with a focus on efficient, effective strategic advice and legal services. Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary team includes lawyers who have been the chief legal officers at major multinational companies and have spent years solving real-world problems in the business, political and legal arenas. Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice comprises more than 600 litigators across a global platform. The exceptionally broad practice serves both domestic and international clients in the following areas: antitrust and competition, appellate, commercial litigation, class actions, construction, eDiscovery and eRetention, environmental, FCPA and global anti-corruption, fiduciary litigation, financial services, IP litigation, international dispute resolution, labor and employment, media and entertainment, products liability including pharmaceutical and medical device and health care litigation, real estate litigation, securities and shareholder litigation, technology, trial practice, and white collar criminal defense. Please visit www.gtlaw.com.
Event Synopsis:
As data breach and privacy litigation continues to proliferate and garner attention from various industries, litigators and regulators around the world are confronted with the increasing challenges and complexities in each passing day. To help defend against identity theft and to protect sensitive data against breach, companies and their counsel should ensure a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic legal framework and emerging developments in data breach and privacy litigation. They must also ensure that their privacy policies and procedures are up to date.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide and present to the audience an in-depth analysis of the Emerging Trends in Data Breach & Privacy Litigation. Speakers will also present key developments surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
§ Fundamental Framework of Data Breach and Privacy Litigation
§ Data Breach and Privacy Litigation Cases
§ Opportunities, Challenges, and Risks
§ Recent Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
