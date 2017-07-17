 
Everybody's Phone Company Offers New Alternative To Local

"Everybody's Phone Company" is a leading reputable company that specialized in telecom industry. Up to 30% of the population don't have a bank account or credit cards but still want and need telephone service.
 
 
July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- "Everybody's Phone Company" is a leading reputable company that specialized in telecom industry. Up to 30% of the population don't have a bank account or credit cards but still want and need telephone service. Using our TROPTIONS for Advertising & Marketing on radio and social media, we will be able to assisted in providing top quality, unique, reliable and standardize landlines services that is fast and easy with unbeatable satisfaction. The service is provided on a prepaid basis before monthly service begins, therefore eliminating deposit requirements, credit checks, ID, or social security questions.

Norman George, President of the Company, announced its intention to launch, by the end of summer, an expanded marketing effort in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land area. Thus, enjoying unlimited Local Calling, initiation of long distance collect calling, long distance calling using simple phone cards, access to local toll-free 800 numbers, and critical 911 emergency calls. Additional sign-up options include Call Waiting, 3-way Calling, non-published numbers, and Caller-ID. No deposit, credit check or ID is required. We are excited to introduce this unique and quality services at affordable and reasonable price and to enable us to meet with customers demand.

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. This public company helps those in TX to have a landline phone Company for necessary purposes named in their previous press and postings on social media.

Phone: (713) 268-1610
Email: landlinewanted@gmail.com
Web: www.everybodysphonecompany.com
6666 Harwin Drive # 664


ref: http://internetmarketing.pw/press-release/sw-innovative-h...

Everybodys Phone Company
***@gmail.com
Source:Everybodys Phone Company
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Otc, Advertising, TROPTIONS
Industry:Telecom
Location:Texas - United States
Subject:Services
