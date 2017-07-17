News By Tag
Everybody's Phone Company Offers New Alternative To Local
"Everybody's Phone Company" is a leading reputable company that specialized in telecom industry. Up to 30% of the population don't have a bank account or credit cards but still want and need telephone service.
Norman George, President of the Company, announced its intention to launch, by the end of summer, an expanded marketing effort in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land area. Thus, enjoying unlimited Local Calling, initiation of long distance collect calling, long distance calling using simple phone cards, access to local toll-free 800 numbers, and critical 911 emergency calls. Additional sign-up options include Call Waiting, 3-way Calling, non-published numbers, and Caller-ID. No deposit, credit check or ID is required. We are excited to introduce this unique and quality services at affordable and reasonable price and to enable us to meet with customers demand.
Phone: (713) 268-1610
Email: landlinewanted@
Web: www.everybodysphonecompany.com
6666 Harwin Drive # 664
Contact
Everybodys Phone Company
***@gmail.com
