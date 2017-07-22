Cas Greenfield's Splinters & Sparks : A Collection Of Words 1971 - 2017 - Out Now!

Cas Greenfield has compiled a overview of selected poems and lyrics from the past five decades with a short story added to the mix for good measure. 'Splinters & Sparks' is out now via Amazon as a paperback and eBook. (Free download for 5 days)

-- Cas Greenfield's Splinters & Sparks : A Collection Of Words 1971 - 2017 has just been published as a paperback and as an eBook for portable devices such as Kindle or iPads.The book is divided into four sections to reflect the musical albums each collection belongs to.Not every piece has been released as a song, but they are linked by period or era and inspiration.The first, 'West Country Boy' is the most autobiographical, including as it does the short story 'Willow Arrows'.Greenfield grew up in the Severn Plains of Gloucestershire and these pieces relate directly to that experience.The second collection is entitled 'A Twist Of Time' and covers some of the material recorded on the 2012 album of that name. With subject matter as diverse as 911, money, loss of faith and the inability to grieve, 'Twist' is a coming of age reflection.'Boy In The Attic' is the third part with songs from a forthcoming album drawing in themes of poignant regret, broken dreams and relationships, immortality and mortality, and possibly an affirmation of life in 'Not Dead Yet!'.Part four is 'The Circus Of Outrageous', the current album out in August 2017.'Circus' is an assemblage of lyrics that touch on everything from human rights to female impersonators, from the first kiss to the last breath, from film noir to Shakespeare, from the state of the heart to the state of the world, Kuhl's 'Circus' is an intelligent combination of hard and soft beats with thought provoking lyrics.The International Poetry Review has these words to say about 'Splinters & Sparks';Greenfield's writing has a rhythm and a lyricism that takes the reader on journeys that twist and turn and leads to thoughts and ideas that are full of surprises - almost like the unfolding of a flower or an unexpected change in the weather.Anyone familiar with Greenfield's dark novel 'Slow Poison' will appreciate the lighter tone of this collection, although the darkness in the soul of the writing does seep through. But there is love, hope and peace too.The following sample of the romantic 'Blue Remembered Hills' gently eases through time and the seasons to reflect an undying love:Equally Cas will treat the images and sadness within a failing relationship with an cold aloofness that still tugs at the heart-strings. Here, in the eponymous piece 'Splinters and Sparks' the poignancy of a break-up boyond repair is gently catalogued:'Splinters & Sparks' is out now via Amazon as a paperback and eBook. The eBook is free to download until July 26th.Just follow the link: